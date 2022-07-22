65-year-old doesn’t resurface when kayak capsizes in river, Missouri officials say

A 65-year-old from Chesterfield, Missouri, drowned in the Meramec River, officials say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 65-year-old drowned on Thursday, July 21, after his kayak capsized in the Meramec River, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The kayaker, identified as Lawrence Krumrey, did not resurface after the incident around 10:45 a.m. in Franklin County, officials said. Krumrey, from Chesterfield, was not wearing a life jacket.

A friend eventually pulled Krumrey out of the river. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

The 220-mile Meramec River flows from the Ozarks to the St. Louis area, where it empties into the Mississippi River.