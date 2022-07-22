ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yny5Q_0goz5m1200

Decades after the release of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers and the director himself.

He had so much left to say.

“There's always the sense of being shortchanged,” Mann said during a Zoom interview from his apartment in Modena, Italy, where he is currently working on “Ferrari," starring Adam Driver as the race car driver-auto magnate. “I love doing the research and building these characters out very, very completely, and rooting the actor into a whole life. ... The movie is a splinter, it's just a very narrow slice of a complete life."

Mann has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie. He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino; and such supporting characters as Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer), Michael Cheritto (Tom Sizemore) and Nate (Jon Voight).

He does hope to make another “Heat” movie, but he has chosen to introduce his new narrative through words only, the novel “Heat 2."

Written with the award-winning crime novelist Meg Gardiner and scheduled to come out Aug. 9, the 480-page “Heat 2” is a sequel and prequel, looking back to the late 1980s and ahead to the 21st century, expanding the world of McCauley and Hanna and Shiherlis among others, adding new characters and moving the action everywhere from Los Angeles to Paraguay and Asia.

Mann had never attempted a novel before and finally tried in part for a similar reason he takes on a given film: To see if he can. In some ways, he approached the book as if planning a movie production. He began with a basic story — he likes to know in advance how the plot turns out — and built the narrative outward, over time and space. For his novel, he speaks of creating “momentum that is almost cinematic,” a symphony driving to a closing clash.

“Heat 2” permitted him to explore and digress in ways he wouldn't attempt on screen. He makes a point of knowing everyone's inner and outer lives. McCauley, for instance, he sees as a longtime outsider, institutionalized in his early teens. He sees him as “very intelligent,” with a “really strong ego and very little self esteem.” An ideal criminal.

“He goes to violence, immediately, zero to 60,” Mann explains.

“Heat,” among the most celebrated movies never to receive an Oscar nomination, has a base of obsessive admirers. After a special screening in June at the Tribeca Film Festival, audience members shouted lines from the movie during a panel discussion with Pacino and De Niro. Mann say fans often come up to him and quote from the famous coffee shop conversation between McCauley and Hanna, the first time Pacino and De Niro had ever shared screen time (They had previously appeared in separate time periods in “The Godfather, Part II”).

“Heat 2” is a departure for Mann, and from novels in recent years by other filmmakers, among them Werner Herzog, Brian De Palma and David Cronenberg. While Herzog’s “The Twilight World” and De Palma’s “Are Snakes Necessary?” are original stories, Mann is doing a kind of reversal, taking characters created for the screen and adapting them to the page. Instead of finding it a distraction to think of Pacino when he’s describing Hanna, he welcomes the merger of actor and character.

“They're fused. It's a fusion. They're one and the same,” he says. “Vincent Hanna is Al Pacino and Al Pacino is Vincent Hanna. Neil McCauley in 1988 is Bobby (De Niro) seven years younger. ... Since I made the movie and sought Al Pacino and De Niro and Val Kilmer, you bet that's who these people are.”

Gardiner joined Mann at the suggestion of their mutual literary agent, Shane Salerno. Known for her Evan Delaney novels, she is a “Heat” fan and a partisan for Mann’s film in the many discussions she has had with fellow writers over whether “Goodfellas,” “The Godfather” or “Heat” is their favorite crime movie. For “Heat 2,” she helped Mann with the book’s structure and otherwise proved a sounding board and close collaborator, the two eventually writing alternating chapters. Their time together — she lives in Austin, Texas, he is based in Los Angeles — in some ways mirrored the belated face-off between Pacino and De Niro, who despite being co-stars only meet midway in the 170 minute picture.

“We began working together in the depths of Covid,” she says. “We didn't get a chance to meet for a year. It was all long phone calls, and long emails back and forth.”

Mann, 79, has been working in film and television since the 1970s, whether writing episodes for “Starsky and Hutch,” serving as executive producer of the show “Miami Vice” or directing “The Insider," “Manhunter” and “Public Enemies.” He is a Chicago native who says his take on the world — “a certain kind of cynical worldview, I guess” — was shaped by his experiences as the son of grocers in the inner city. Citing “The French Connection” and its director, William Friedkin, as favorites, he jokes that filmmakers like himself and Friedkin who grew up in Chicago itself end up making crime stories, while those from the suburbs (such as the late John Hughes) prefer comedies.

“Heat 2” is the first of three planned novels (one of which may be related to “Heat”), and an ambitious literary beginning for a man who had never attempted a work of fiction before. He majored in English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with thoughts of becoming a teacher, but decided that would be “really immensely boring.” Asked to cite literary influences, he mentions John le Carre, but otherwise says he doesn't read crime fiction. Instead, he looks to “primary sources,” the various killers, crooks, law enforcers and government agents he has met and befriended and whose stories he adapted for “Heat,” “Thief” and other films.

Critics and fellow directors have praised him for his complex narratives and gifts for pacing and atmosphere: Christopher Nolan has cited “Heat” as inspiration for his acclaimed Batman movie “The Dark Knight.” But some of Mann's favorite feedback has come from those “primary sources.” He smiles when asked what some of the real-life models for his characters have said upon seeing his films.

“I’ve been offered alternative careers,” he says.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Turkel Dies: Actor Who Played Lloyd The Bartender In ‘The Shining’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94. His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De Niro
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Michael Mann
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Vincent Hanna
Person
Shane Salerno
Person
Meg Gardiner
Person
William Friedkin
Person
Robert De Niro
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mary Mara death: ER star dies aged 61

ER star Mary Mara has died aged 61.According to a report from the New York State Police, the actor was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent on Sunday evening. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara, who lived in the vicinity, had gone swimming and died by drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.Mara’s death was confirmed by her manager Craig Dorfman. “Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” Dorfman wrote in a statement to Variety. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Vice
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Fox News

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'

Alison Eastwood grew up watching her father play a hero on the big screen – now, she wants to be a heroine for animals in need. The retired actress, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, spends much of her time rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized in Southern California’s overcrowded shelters. In 2012, the 50-year-old founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which aims to reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through spay/neuter programs, rescue partnerships, and local education.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

755K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy