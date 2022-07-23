3-year-old boy found wandering around unlocked house door on his own, La Marque police say

A 3-year-old boy who was found wandering the streets by La Marque police early Friday morning has been reunited with his mother.

The boy was seen walking alone at about 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Westward Avenue, according to police who found him.

At first, police said they were unable to locate the child's parents. The boy did not provide officers with much information, but police said they believe his name is Owen.

In an update on social media, police said the boy is safe and in the custody of his mother.

He reportedly unlocked the door and left the house alone.

Police are not releasing a photo of the boy at this time.