ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Video Emerges Showing L.A. County Health Director Maskless At MLB All-Star Game Despite 'High Concern' Covid Category

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyxGj_0goy0oxY00
Source: Mega

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer was called out this week for not wearing a mask while the attending the MLB All-Star Game, Radar has learned.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Fox LA reporter Travis Rice late Thursday evening, showed the embattled health director waving her arms and clapping during Tuesday night’s game.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmdF5_0goy0oxY00
Source: Mega

Even more surprising is the fact that Ferrer did have a mask – seen in the video hanging from her right arm – but she still decided not to wear it despite her recent claims L.A. County is in a “high concern” category for Covid.

“Given the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased circulation of the more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, it is extra important to take steps that reduce the risk of transmission especially over the long holiday weekend,” Ferrer said in a statement days before the MLB All-Star Game. “This helps us protect ourselves, our families, and our community.”

Ferrer continued: “Please be sure to remind friends and family to stay home and skip the celebration if they feel sick or have tested positive. It is also a great idea for everyone to test themselves before getting together, ideally on the day of the gathering.”

“It is always best to celebrate outdoors, and if people come indoors for part of the gathering, wearing a mask is advisable, particularly if there are individuals at high risk of severe illness should they become infected.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvkjA_0goy0oxY00
Source: Mega

Shortly after footage of Ferrer at Tuesday night’s baseball game was revealed online, the public health director received substantial criticism and scrutiny for what many believe was blatant hypocrisy.

“Geez, she went to the Super Bowl, the All-Star Game, and multiple mask-free awards banquets,” one Twitter user fumed. “She’s sure enjoying the perks of being a government VIP!”

“She's wearing a mask... (on her arm)” Kellyanne Conway wrote.

“So it's all hog wash as they say. Do as I say, NOT AS I DO!” yet another L.A. resident argued. “Didn't Gavin Newsom do the [same thing] when he went out to a dinner party with 18 or more guests not wearing his mask, none of them were wearing masks. Mandate was wear masks, no more than 6 people in a restaurant.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8T8e_0goy0oxY00
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ferrer’s controversy came as a number of high-profile people tested positive for Covid – including President Joe Biden.

Although the president is reportedly doing okay, he is suffering “mild symptoms” and is expected to remain isolated per the current CDC guidelines.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy