Video Emerges Showing L.A. County Health Director Maskless At MLB All-Star Game Despite 'High Concern' Covid Category

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer was called out this week for not wearing a mask while the attending the MLB All-Star Game, Radar has learned.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Fox LA reporter Travis Rice late Thursday evening, showed the embattled health director waving her arms and clapping during Tuesday night’s game.

Even more surprising is the fact that Ferrer did have a mask – seen in the video hanging from her right arm – but she still decided not to wear it despite her recent claims L.A. County is in a “high concern” category for Covid.

“Given the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased circulation of the more infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, it is extra important to take steps that reduce the risk of transmission especially over the long holiday weekend,” Ferrer said in a statement days before the MLB All-Star Game. “This helps us protect ourselves, our families, and our community.”

Ferrer continued: “Please be sure to remind friends and family to stay home and skip the celebration if they feel sick or have tested positive. It is also a great idea for everyone to test themselves before getting together, ideally on the day of the gathering.”

“It is always best to celebrate outdoors, and if people come indoors for part of the gathering, wearing a mask is advisable, particularly if there are individuals at high risk of severe illness should they become infected.”

Shortly after footage of Ferrer at Tuesday night’s baseball game was revealed online, the public health director received substantial criticism and scrutiny for what many believe was blatant hypocrisy.

“Geez, she went to the Super Bowl, the All-Star Game, and multiple mask-free awards banquets,” one Twitter user fumed. “She’s sure enjoying the perks of being a government VIP!”

“She's wearing a mask... (on her arm)” Kellyanne Conway wrote.

“So it's all hog wash as they say. Do as I say, NOT AS I DO!” yet another L.A. resident argued. “Didn't Gavin Newsom do the [same thing] when he went out to a dinner party with 18 or more guests not wearing his mask, none of them were wearing masks. Mandate was wear masks, no more than 6 people in a restaurant.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ferrer’s controversy came as a number of high-profile people tested positive for Covid – including President Joe Biden.

Although the president is reportedly doing okay, he is suffering “mild symptoms” and is expected to remain isolated per the current CDC guidelines.