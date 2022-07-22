ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Record-high temps forecast for Northeast amid unwavering heat wave

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ydbh_0goxt9ct00

More than 82 million Americans from California to New Hampshire are on alert for extreme heat Friday as the nation's deadly, unwavering heat wave pushes on.

In the Northeast, heat advisories have been issued from Delaware to New Hampshire -- and the heat is expected to intensify this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fV3i3_0goxt9ct00
ABC News - PHOTO: A map shows extreme heat in the forecast for this afternoon.
MORE: How to look out for neighbors during an extreme heat wave

Record-high temperatures are forecast for Sunday from Philadelphia to New York City to Boston.

New York City's Triathlon and Duathlon is shortening the run and bike portions of Sunday's race due to the dangerous heat.

MORE: Record-breaking heat waves in US and Europe prove climate change is already here, experts say

Philadelphia has enacted a heat health emergency.

In Boston, a heat emergency has been extended through Sunday. The city said cooling centers will be open and more than 50 splash pads are available.

The Boston Triathlon, set for this Sunday, has been pushed back a month due to the heat, race organizers said.

MORE: Extreme heat safety tips: What to know about heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion

The heat wave is also persisting in the South and the West.

Hard-hit Texas reached record highs in Austin (105 degrees) and San Antonio (102 degrees) on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbfDz_0goxt9ct00
Lisa Krantz/Reuters - PHOTO: Susana Segura, with Bread and Blankets Mutual Aid, gives out water, bananas and hats to ward off the sun to unhoused people and others in need during a heat advisory in San Antonio, Texas, July 21, 2022.
MORE: Hot car safety tips

Dallas County reported its first heat-related death of the year on Thursday. The county's Department of Health and Human Services said the victim was a 66-year-old Dallas woman with underlying health conditions.

Record highs are possible on Friday in Memphis, where the record stands at 103 degrees, and Phoenix, where the record is 116 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3be5a3_0goxt9ct00
Mario Tama/Getty Images - PHOTO: People eat beneath water misters at a restaurant on July 21, 2022 in Phoenix.

Click here for tips to keep yourself safe in the heat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Seattle sets heat record amid sweltering PNW temperatures

For a second consecutive summer, a major heatwave is cooking the Pacific Northwest. Seattle set a new temperature record for July 26 on Tuesday with the thermometer hitting 94 degrees around 5 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Temperatures in Portland this week have been even hotter, while Vancouver has also experienced abnormally hot weather. The heatwave, which has resulted in days of excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service for both major northwest cities, comes after the region experienced one of its wettest and coldest springs in recent memory. Seattle and Portland have both been known for their...
SEATTLE, WA
Power 107.5/106.3

Mega Millions Jackpot Exceeds $1 Billion!!!

Third time must be the charm seeing as the new Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion. This is the 3rd time in its history that this jackpot has reached such an incredible number. This Mega Millions jackpot has been brewing for months now, starting April 19th, after the last winner claimed their prize April […]
OHIO STATE
ABC News

Update on Tony Dow

Editor's Note: A story saying Tony Dow had died was published based on an incorrect statement from his agent confirming the actor's death. The post from the agent has since been deleted. Los Angeles ABC station KABC has confirmed the agent's post was incorrect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

757K+
Followers
167K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy