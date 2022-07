A new PlayStation report has a warning for God of War fans looking forward to God of War Raganrok and its release this November on PS4 and PS5. In short, fans of Kratos may soon want to avoid social media. Lately, PlayStation has had a problem with leaks. The Last of Us Part 2 leaked in a major way back in 2020 before its release. Now, the remake of The Last of Us has been leaking all over the Internet. That said, according to an industry leaker, and the same source who has been leaking The Last of Us, God of War Ragnarok leaks are on the horizon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO