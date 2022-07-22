ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police shooting: 2 wounded, including bystander, in Pilsen; 3 in custody, CPD says

By Maher Kawash
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
Chicago police said two people were shot, including a innocent bystander, during an investigatory stop in Pilsen Friday morning.

At approximately 6:52 a.m. in the 1000-block of West 18th Street, two officers in the major accidents unit were driving to the academy for police training. While on the way, they saw four individuals who were wearing masks loitering in from of a closed retail business, according to police.

When one of the officers identified himself as a Chicago police officer, one of the individuals in the group allegedly pulled out a gun and an exchange of gunfire ensued, CPD Superintendent David Brown said Friday.

Following the exchange of gunfire, both officers then got out of their vehicle as the alleged shooter ran from the scene while continuing to fire shots at the officers, Brown added.

WATCH: CPD give updated on Pilsen police-involved shooting

So far this year, 36 Chicago police officers have been shot or shot at, CPD Superintendent David Brown said Friday.

A witness said at least one person was shot by CPD in the incident.

A 23-year-old man, who police said was with the group, was struck by gunfire. He was last reported in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

A 36-year-old bystander was also struck in the leg during the exchange, Brown said. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Brown said they have not been able to determine whose gunfire struck the bystander or the other man injured at this time.

Neither officer was injured by gunfire, Brown added.

However, two officers were taken to Christ hospital and Rush hospital for shortness of breath, but they're expected to be OK.

A woman walking to work in the area said she saw police shoot a man. She also said she didn't see any of the suspects in the area.

"No, just the cops. At first, I thought it was gang-related, but no. He was by himself. ... I didn't see anyone waving a gun. He was asking for help: He's like 'help me, help me ... this is what y'all do, officer? I don't have nothing on me; I'm right here, man.' And he just had his little hands up in the air, asking for help," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

Two adults and a 17-year-year-old are in custody and being questioned by police, Brown said.

Brown said the shooter was able to get away but police are "working diligently to apprehend him."

The incident drew a large police presence to the area about 7 a.m., and several evidence markers could be seen on 18th Street.

One person is still at large, a 17- to 22-year-old male suspect wearing an orange polo, police said.

The incident is under investigation by police. The officers involved will go on administrative leave as the use of force is investigated by COPA.

Chicago police said 36 officers have now been shot or shot at in 2022, which the department said that's higher than any other year to date.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers officer face each and every day at any given moment."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to submit tips to
cpdtip.com .

