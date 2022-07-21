ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't move to AZ: It's 137 degrees and gas is $17.49, comedian jokes

By Jessica Boehm
 5 days ago

There are a lot of reasons why housing prices are out of control in metro Phoenix — but there's nothing Arizonans love more than to blame the influx on outsiders (particularly Californians) moving here.

Context: The Valley is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country , but we don't have enough housing for all the newcomers, and that is driving up home prices and rent.

Local comedian Ruben Bugayong tried a new technique to discourage migration to our great state: posting a TikTok video making it look as undesirable as possible.

In the video, he claims to be in central Phoenix but is clearly in some far-flung stretch of highway in the undeveloped desert.

  • He points out all of our amenities — a Walmart that's too far away to see, a QuikTrip 37 miles down the Durango Curve and two Subways you have to hike over a mountain to get to.
  • Oh, and it's 137 degrees and gas is $17.49 a gallon.

What he's saying: "Anyone from California, New York, Massachusetts, any of the Carolinas, Tennessee, Albuquerque: You don't want to move here. This is what you're going to get."

Our take: We appreciate anything that might make it slightly easier to afford living here, but out-of-staters seem undeterred and eager to learn what we already know: Arizona's awesome.

  • "I don't believe you, I'll be moving there soon 😁," one TikTok user posted.

