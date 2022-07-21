ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Will the Arizona Diamondbacks ever be good?

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 5 days ago

The MLB All-Star Break is over. And now the race toward October begins. But maybe not for the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have just a 1% chance of making the playoffs . ( So you're telling us there's a chance! )

  • The team has appeared in the postseason just once in the past 10 years — in 2017.

By the numbers: The D-backs are 40-52 and in last place in their division.

  • They are 21 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Arizona has won just three of its last 10 games.
  • They have a losing record both at home and on the road.

As a lifelong Arizonan , I've become resigned to the idea that the Diamondbacks will just always be bad.

Team management has reluctantly agreed to an extensive rebuild, "attempting to create the kind of farm system necessary for long-term sustainability in the National League West," Bickley wrote.

Yes, but: Even hometown hero Luis Gonzalez — the star of the Diamondbacks' 2001 World Series team — isn't sold.

  • On a recent television broadcast, he said players seem a little too comfortable with their place on the team and lack the "sense of urgency" to improve, The Arizona Republic reported .

What he's saying: "I just think tough love sometimes — some of these guys need a little tough love," Gonzalez said.

Some hope?: The Diamondbacks got high praise for their picks in the MLB draft earlier this week.

My two cents: Three years ago, no one thought the Phoenix Suns would ever be good again, either. Look at them now (well, maybe don't look at their last playoff game ).

  • But they also sped up their rebuild, trading for a future Hall of Famer in Chris Paul and adding talent around him. The Diamondbacks don't seem interested in taking that route.

What's next: The Diamondbacks second half of the season starts Friday night with a home series against the Washington Nationals (who, at 31-63, are somehow worse than Arizona).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
186
Followers
105
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy