ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Restaurant iconiq offers inspired plates and killer views.

By Melissa Santos
Axios Seattle
Axios Seattle
 5 days ago

I'm not sure there's a better place to sip a glass of wine in Seattle than by the window at iconiq , the upscale French-Japanese restaurant in Mount Baker.

The spot: Perched on the edge of a ridge, iconiq's window-side seats (which you can request online) have some of the city's best views.

But, but, but: The place isn't just about scenery. The food is next level — fine-dining quality, served in a setting more relaxed than places like Canlis.

Don’t miss: Be sure to check out the sake list and menu of creative first courses.

  • The yellow corn duo — chilled corn soup alongside a bright, miso-laced salad — was like the spirit of summer made its way onto a plate.
  • Later, the chef put some black truffle on a ribeye and served up some perfectly cooked scallops, making me a very happy diner.

The bottom line: If you’re going to shell out money for good food, here’s a place that won’t disappoint.

Details: iconiq , 1421 31st Ave. South.

Pro tip: Making an online reservation for a table with a view is necessary to snag a window seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23S7mf_0goxRkDX00 Caramelized scallops, broccolini and peas with herbed couscous. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1LE3_0goxRkDX00 A view of the interior of iconiq. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLc39_0goxRkDX00
The corn duo, with a summer vegetable salad and chilled yellow corn soup. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#A Better Place#Good Food#Truffle#Wine#Food Drink#French Japanese#Iconiq
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

Seattle, WA
145
Followers
134
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy