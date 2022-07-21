ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle has more open legislative seats than any year since 1994.

By Melissa Santos
Axios Seattle
Axios Seattle
 5 days ago

Data: Washington State Legislature , election records; Note: The 1994 number includes one seat that became vacant after the Legislature adjourned for the year, for which a temporary replacement was appointed before the election; Chart: Axios Visuals

Get ready for the busiest legislative election season that Seattle has seen in almost three decades.

What's happening: Six incumbents who represent Seattle at the state Capitol are not running for reelection this year.

The big picture: The last time Seattle legislative districts had this many open seats was in 1994.

  • That means Seattle voters this year have more power to shape the future of state politics than in past midterm election cycles.

Why it matters: Lawmakers in Olympia make decisions about how much you pay in taxes, how much money goes to public schools, gun-control policies and a range of other issues that affect your life.

Details: The retirement of three longtime Seattle legislators — David Frockt, Reuven Carlyle and Eileen Cody — supercharged this year’s election season.

  • State Reps. Javier Valdez and Noel Frame are running for Frockt and Carlyle’s open Senate seats, leaving their two House seats up for grabs.
  • Five people are running to replace Valdez, while five others seek to fill Frame’s seat.
  • Meanwhile, three candidates are vying for Cody’s old job, while another four have lined up to replace first-term state Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley, who decided not to run for reelection.

Of note: All the retiring legislators are Democrats, as are nearly all of the candidates vying to replace them.

What they’re saying: Michael Charles, a Democratic political consultant based in Seattle, told Axios he thinks the city’s high cost of living factors into the large number of open seats.

  • Rank and file legislators earn salaries of $57,876 per year, while Seattle’s median household income was $97,185 in 2020, per census data .

Yes, but: Alex Hays, a Republican political consultant, told Axios that internal conflicts in the House Democratic caucus have played a role, too.

  • In an op-ed earlier this year , Harris-Talley blasted House Democratic leaders as lacking integrity, saying that was one reason she chose not to run for a second term.

Between the lines: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, who chairs the House Democratic Campaign Committee, told Axios the biggest factor is more mundane: the timing of legislative retirements.

  • In the past, some Seattle legislative seats became vacant mid-term and were filled initially by appointment, he noted.
  • That hasn’t happened recently, which is one reason for the number of open seats this election cycle, Fitzgibbon said.

What’s next: Ballots for the Aug. 2 primary were mailed to registered voters last week.

  • You can return your ballot to an official drop box by 8pm on Election Day, or mail it (as long as it is postmarked by Aug. 2).
  • The two candidates who get the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election.
  • Expect that process to produce several Democrat versus Democrat races this November.

Axios Seattle

Extreme heat hits Seattle, Western Washington, with days of 90-degree temperatures expected

The National Weather Service in Seattle upgraded its "heat advisory" to an "excessive heat warning" for Western Washington early Tuesday, with the anticipated high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s arriving by the afternoon and expected to last until the week's end.Why it matters: It's not so much the 90-degree days, but the duration of this heat wave that is raising concerns about the potential for heat-related health risks, according to meteorologists in NWS Seattle's field office.With higher-than-usual low temperatures also expected in the mid-60s this week, elderly and other vulnerable residents may not feel the typical cooling overnight, per...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Port of Seattle sues Boeing over Duwamish cleanup costs

The taxpayer-funded Port of Seattle has sued Boeing, claiming it unfairly spent millions of dollars on years of planning to clean up pollution in the Lower Duwamish Waterway (LWD) that was mostly caused by the aerospace giant. Driving the news: In its 29-page complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Report: Crime fell in Washington last year, but violent offenses rose

Violent crime surged across Washington last year, but overall criminal activity fell by nearly 4% statewide, per the latest annual report by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). By the numbers: Driven by big drops for certain non-violent offenses — especially drug and fraud — major crime...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Seattle

Inflation in Seattle has spiked by a whopping 10.1% over the past year.

Data: FRED, Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosInflation is escalating fast in Seattle's metro area.By the numbers: As of the end of June, prices for consumer goods in the Seattle-Bellevue-Tacoma metro area rose by 3.2% over the previous two months, per the latest Consumer Price Index figures. Inflation in the Puget Sound region has spiked by a whopping 10.1% over the past year, per the CPI, which gauges the average change in prices for consumer goods over time.Why it matters: Already sky-high heading into this year, Seattle's cost of living is soaring amid expanding costs to consumers.The city's year-over-year CPI increase of 7.6% at the end of 2021 was among the worst in the nation, trailing only Atlanta's 9.8% spike among mid- and big-sized cities.State of play: Gasoline (+48.4%), food (+10.3%) and shelter (+8.6%) have experienced the biggest price hikes among consumer goods in Seattle over the past year.One of the few bright spots: the price of apparel has dropped by 2.1% from a year ago.Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle's Jimi Hendrix park is a fitting tribute to the rock and roll icon.

Jimi Hendrix was not only a certified badass. He was a certified badass from Seattle. If you live here, you probably already know this. But you may not have visited the city park dedicated to Hendrix, which opened five years ago next to the Northwest African American Museum. Details: Jimi Hendrix Park, 2400 S. Massachusetts St.The scene: The park, if viewed from above, is designed to look like a guitar.There’s also a timeline of Hendrix’s life and career, along with snippets of his lyrics lining the walkways.One of the most prominent features is an undulating sculpture called the shadow wave wall, which bears Hendrix’s likeness. This part of the park was finished more recently, in 2019.The bottom line: The 2.5 acre green space is a fitting tribute to the rock and roll icon, who grew up nearby in the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Alcohol and ax-throwing — a match made in heaven for Washington business owners

Alcohol and ax-throwing can now coexist in Washington.Driving the news: As of July 9, the state Liquor Control Board is allowing ax-throwing businesses to also serve alcohol, The News Tribune reports.Why it matters: The trendy activity — in which people hurl the tools at targets, usually in lanes similar to batting cages — has grown both locally and nationwide. But owners of hatchet-throwing operations in Washington state have long said their inability to serve alcohol limits their profits, threatening their ability to stay open — especially during the pandemic. Details: If you're thinking the combination of alcohol and ax-throwing sounds...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Seattle

What to know about the Aug. 2 primary election in Washington.

It's once again time for the primary election — you know, the one that comes while you're busy trying to enjoy the single month of Seattle summer.The latest: Ballots are being sent in the mail this week to all registered voters in Washington.What's happening: King County voters are being asked to weigh in on four U.S. House seats, including the competitive race for the 8th Congressional District, east of Seattle.U.S. Sen. Patty Murray is also up for re-election and faces 17 challengers.Plus, there's a crowded race to decide who will oversee Washington's elections, with eight candidates competing for the office...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Seattle

Seattle City Council puts ranked-choice voting on the ballot

Voters in Seattle will be asked to choose between two types of election reforms — approval voting vs. ranked choice voting — this November.Driving the news: The City Council advanced a proposal on Thursday that, if approved by voters, would adopt ranked-choice voting for future city primary elections.Under such a system, voters would rank candidates in order of preference, instead of being asked to choose a single candidate in the primary.Catch up fast: The council proposed ranked-choice voting as an alternative to another type of election reform, approval voting, which was already headed to the ballot as a citizen initiative,...
SEATTLE, WA
Joe Fitzgibbon
Axios Seattle

Seattle's approval voting initiative, explained

Voters in Seattle are being asked to decide on a new way of voting for future elections. What's happening: If approved, Initiative 134 would allow Seattle voters to choose more than one candidate per race in primary elections for city council, mayor and city attorney.The measure recently qualified for the ballot, meaning Seattle voters will be able to give the plan a thumbs up or a thumbs down this November.Why it matters: Supporters of approval voting say it would help ensure the two candidates who advance from crowded primaries are the most representative of the overall electorate, by allowing voters...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Expensive picnics in Seattle are part of a growing national trend.

Color me puzzled by this trend highlighted in The Wall Street Journal of picnics that cost hundreds of dollars.Driving the news: Seattle is one of the markets for these high-priced, en plein air culinary affairs.Yes, but: What really caused my jaw to drop, though, was that one of the Seattle purveyors of these fancy picnics has a package that starts at $300 for two people — and that doesn’t even include the food.Instead, the fees mainly cover fancy place settings, decorations, pillows and items to create the perfect atmosphere — a "tablescape."For $100, you can add a large canopy to protect against the (likely) prospect of your Seattle picnic getting rained on.The bottom line: I think I'll stick to my picnics that involve spreading out a blanket and pulling out some cellophane-wrapped sandwiches, thank you very much.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle's real estate market shows early signs of slowing down.

With pending home sales down 13% year over year, Seattle's real estate market is showing early signs of slowing down. Yes, but: Home prices are still up 15.2% from May 2021.Why it matters: We keep hearing about a market crash, but so far, local data doesn't support that.Data: Redfin; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosWhat's happening: From May 2021 to May 2022, new listings were up 2.5% and pending sales dropped 13%.More buyers are holding off as home ownership becomes too expensive.This comes after mortgage rates surpassed 5% for the first time in 10 years. More sellers in Seattle are lowering their asking prices....
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a plan to hire 500 more police officers.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday he'll seek to pay more hiring and retention bonuses under a plan to eventually add 500 additional officers and shore up declining police staffing that he says is at "crisis levels."The latest: Harrell, joined by interim police chief Adrian Diaz, said at a news conference that he's asked the city council for $1 million to help pay for his plan, which includes:Hiring bonuses up to $7,500 for new recruits and $30,000 for officers transferring from other departments.Paying $1,000 to city employees who refer officer candidates that are hired.Bringing on a recruitment director and other...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Tina Podlodowski says prosecutor candidate Jim Ferrell isn't a Democrat.

Washington Democrat Party chair Tina Podlodowski has lashed out at Jim Ferrell — one of two candidates vying for the open King County prosecutor's seat — claiming he's deceptively campaigning as a Democrat while aligning himself with Republicans."It's pretty clear that Jim is courting their base and running as a Republican and does not share values that we have in our party, even though he is calling himself a Democrat," Podlodowski told Axios.The other side: Ferrell fired back, telling Axios he not only has been a devoted Democrat for more than a decade, but calling Podlodowski's remarks "inappropriate.""I am a...
KING COUNTY, WA
Axios Seattle

Tech startup employees in Seattle are being paid as much as those in San Francisco these day

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosWorkers at tech startups in Seattle are being paid as much as those in San Francisco these days, a new analysis finds.Driving the news: Seattle is now considered a first-tier city when it comes to tech worker compensation, according to private-company data compiled by Carta, the maker of an equity management software.By the numbers: As of June, workers at tech startups in the Seattle area were making 100% of what their counterparts in San Francisco brought in, Carta's data shows. That's a shift from a year ago, when the ratio was 97%.The big picture: Carta says tech salaries across the country are rising to match those in San Francisco in part because of remote work. "Some companies with newly remote workforces are now competing for talent in a variety of markets across the country, rather than just in their home states," according to the company.Of note: To build its report, Carta examined the pay of more than 127,000 employees nationwide.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Tulalip Tribes sue e-cigarette giant Juul.

The Tulalip Tribes of Washington have sued e-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. (JLI), alleging the company and its affiliates illegally targeted teenagers across the sovereign Indian nation north of Seattle with deceptive ads about the addictiveness of its product.The latest: The tribes' 316-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle last week, alleges that JLI and its affiliates "adopted the cigarette industry's playbook" to hook a new generation of young tribal members on nicotine.What they're saying: "Three tactics were central to decades of cigarette industry market dominance: product design to maximize addiction; mass deception; and targeting of youth,” the...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Fremont Mischief's whiskey flights are top notch

Even though Axios Seattle has embarked on a mission to visit all of Seattle's craft breweries ... I'm really more of a whiskey lover. That's why it's such a crime that, until recently, I had never visited the distillery right in my neighborhood. The spot: Fremont Mischief Distillery, 132 N...
SEATTLE, WA
Capitol
Politics
Axios Seattle

Hellbent Brewing in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood offers a varied tap list, huge taprooom

Axios Seattle's ongoing mission to visit every craft brewery in town takes us this week to Hellbent Brewing.Why it matters: Beer is good!The spot: 13035 Lake City Way NE, in north Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.The vibe: Huge, two-story taproom with a sprawling outdoor patio, eclectic decor and mix of furniture (think college dorm-room chic), a top-floor game room and a wall of windows behind the bar that allows customers to peer into the stainless-steel world of Hellbent beer-making.Don't miss the chandelier of pint glasses on the main floor and the personified dog paintings upstairs. This place loves dogs. Photo: Lewis...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Today in history: Bruce Lee's sudden death

On this day in 1973, martial arts icon Bruce Lee fell into a coma at a friend's apartment in Hong Kong and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.The sudden death of the 32-year-old actor — in the prime of his life and career — sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.What happened: After complaining of a headache, Lee took pain medication, fell into a coma and never regained consciousness, per history.com.A coroner's jury later ruled Lee's death accidental due to brain edema — internal swelling caused by excessive fluid, per wire reports.Background: He was born Lee Jun Fan...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Seattle's life sciences boom

Seattle ranks high when it comes to the biotech workforce. Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios VisualsSeattle remains a major hub for talent in life sciences research — a burgeoning industry that faces an intense labor crunch nationwide amid rapid growth — according to a recent report published by the investment management firm CBRE.Driving the news: Seattle came in No. 9 in CBRE's ranking of life sciences clusters, based on cities' jobs, local wages, cost of living and other factors.Cities were ranked based on how their scores compared to the national averages for these variables, with Seattle scoring 109.Boston/Cambridge topped the rankings at 138,...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Electric vehicles are on the rise in Seattle

Drivers in and around Seattle have embraced electric vehicles more than those across much of the country, new research shows. Driving the news: Data compiled by S&P Global Mobility shows that in April, electric vehicles made up 11.2% of new vehicles registered in the Seattle metro area. That's far more...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

