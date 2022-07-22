ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Kyle Guy signs with Joventut Badalona

 4 days ago
Kyle Guy is headed to Spain. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent guard Kyle Guy finalized a one-year deal with Spanish team Joventut Badalona, the club announced in a press release. An earlier report indicated that the two sides were closing in on an agreement.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Guy spent his first three professional seasons in the NBA and the G League, appearing in a total of 53 NBA regular-season games for the Kings and Heat while also spending time with the Stockton Kings, Cleveland Charge and Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The former Virginia standout caught on with Miami last season during the NBA’s COVID-19 outbreak, signing a pair of 10-day hardship deals and then a two-way contract. He appeared in 19 games for the Heat, averaging 3.9 PPG and 0.9 RPG on .400/.350/.667 shooting in 9.8 MPG before being waived.

Guy’s new team, Joventut Badalona, plays in Spain’s top league (Liga ACB) and also competes in the EuroCup. Guy is the second noteworthy NBA veteran to sign with the club this offseason — 2016 first-round pick Henry Ellenson joined Joventut earlier in July.

Hawks sign second-rounder Tyrese Martin to rookie contract

The Hawks have signed second-round draft pick Tyrese Martin, the team announced in a press release. It’s a two-year contract, Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. Martin, the No. 51 overall pick, was acquired with a draft-night trade with the Warriors. Martin was dealt to Atlanta, along...
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Barcelona reaches deal with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski

Decorated Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is set to join Barcelona after Bayern Munich announced Saturday that it reached an agreement for the transfer. "We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement. "It's good to have clarity for all parties. Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him."
UEFA
Hoops Rumors

Chiefs, Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown unable to reach long-term deal ahead of Friday deadline

It was reported Thursday that already-tagged tight end Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys weren't expected to reach agreement on a contract extension. Brown spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens — earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020 — before being traded to the Chiefs in April 2021 and securing his third straight Pro Bowl nod last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hoops Rumors

NBA veteran J.J. Barea announces retirement

“I’m ready,” Barea said, according to a translation provided to Hoops Rumors.“Last year was tough mentally, and I wasn’t ready. This year I am, and I’m at peace with retiring.”. Barea last appeared in the NBA when he played 29 games in 2019-20 for the...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

