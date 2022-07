When we last saw our favorite redhead, she was blind and immobile in a hospital bed after Eleven was unable to save her from Vecna's clutches but was able to at least somewhat resurrect her. While her body is in Hawkins, the Duffers have confirmed to Deadline that she's "brain-dead, blind, and all her bones are broken," so it seems likely that her spirit is somewhere else — probably the Upside Down. Will Eleven go back to save her from Vecna, or will Max find her way back to her body on her own? Or will Lucas be the one to charge into Vecna's den and bring back Max? Or, since Venca isn't in the ~best~ shape after the final fight in Vol. 2, maybe he's not the one who has her spirit. So where is she?! I NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW.