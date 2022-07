Altius Sports Partners has announced it’s partnering with Cincinnati, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Virginia as part of its new GM Program. The program aims to bring the inner workings of NIL in-house to athletic departments. It’s a trend that’s picking up speed across the country as schools try to help their student-athletes and coaches navigate the murky NIL world.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO