ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona PAC with allegedly fake donor listed false address

By Jeremy Duda
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 5 days ago

A super PAC that's spent more than $2.1 million boosting Kari Lake in the governor's race used a false address for its contact information on its website , according to the person who lives at the home.

Driving the news: Put Arizona First listed a home in Rainsville, Alabama, as the address where people should direct questions about the organization's privacy policy.

  • The home belongs to Nick Jones, an attorney and businessman who previously served as the city's mayor.

Yes, but: Jones tells Axios Phoenix that he has no connection to Put Arizona First, has no family or friends in Arizona and doesn't know why his address was on the PAC's website.

Context: Tony Coleman, the owner of a California medical supply company that Put Arizona First listed as the sole source of the more than $2.1 million it raised through the end of June, said he didn't contribute any money to the PAC, The Arizona Republic reported on Tuesday.

  • The contributions to the PAC were attributed to SPH Medical LLC in a campaign finance report , but Coleman said the company wasn't the source of that money or any other campaign donations.

The other side: Chris Marshall, Put Arizona First's chairman and treasurer, did not respond to a phone message and email from Axios Phoenix.

  • However, after we attempted to contact Marshall, Put Arizona First changed the address on its website to the same UPS Store in Cave Creek that the PAC uses as its mailing address.
  • Put Arizona First listed the same Cave Creek address for SPH Medical, which Coleman said wasn't connected to his company.
  • We also didn't hear back from state Rep. Jake Hoffman, who owns a company the PAC paid about $2.1 million for TV and radio ads.

Our thought bubble: It's common for people in politics to hide the original source of campaign funds, but it's unclear why a campaign would want to put a false address on their website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rainsville, AL
Government
City
Cave Creek, AZ
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Alabama State
City
Rainsville, AL
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Tony Coleman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
186
Followers
105
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy