Ohio Father’s Rights Lawyer

Becoming a parent can be the most rewarding experience in a lifetime. As parents, fathers usually want to spend time with their children and play a significant role in their lives. Because parenting is so important to the human experience, parents have a legal right to spend time with and take...
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Part of the problem with the car theft trend in the United States and some other countries is that the thieves face few consequences when caught. This is clearly illustrated by a dramatic case out of Greenwich, Connecticut when a group of men tried stealing a Ferrari out of a woman’s driveway. After a chase and crash, the thieves were apprehended, police discovering they’ve done this sort of thing many times before.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. The trial in Austin, Texas — where the conspiracy theorist lives and broadcasts his show — follows months of delays. Jones has racked up fines for ignoring court orders and he put Infowars into bankruptcy protection just before the trial was originally set to start in April. At stake for Jones is another potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy. He has already been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify over violating hate-speech policies. The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is only the start for Jones; damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.
Comments / 0