A Popular Theory About Depression Wasn’t "Debunked" by a New Review

By Ruairi J Mackenzie
technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new paper that reviews the evidence around the serotonin “chemical imbalance” theory of depression has caused an online storm, with figures from across psychiatry commenting on the study’s merits and limitations. In this article, we cut through the hype and take a look at what the paper has changed about...

psychologytoday.com

If Serotonin Doesn't Cause Depression, What Does?

Serotonin may not explain depression, but research on other brain pathways may provide answers. The wiring and rewiring of our brains (neuroplasticity) is influenced by our lifestyle and may affect depression. Our inflammatory state is affected by things like diet quality and sleep quantity, and has been linked to depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find No Evidence That Depression Is Caused by “Chemical Imbalance” or Low Serotonin Levels

After decades of research, there remains no clear evidence that serotonin levels or serotonin activity are responsible for depression, according to a comprehensive review of prior research led by University College London (UCL) scientists. The major new umbrella review – an overview of existing meta-analyses and systematic reviews – was...
MENTAL HEALTH
