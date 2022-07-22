ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence Speeds Up Sepsis Detection

Cover picture for the articlePatients are 20% less likely to die of sepsis because a new AI system developed at Johns Hopkins University catches symptoms hours earlier than traditional methods, an extensive hospital study demonstrates. The system scours medical records and clinical notes to identify patients at risk of life-threatening complications. The work,...

scitechdaily.com

New AI Can Automatically Detect a Serious Heart Condition

Utilizing intravascular optical coherence tomography images, a new technique made it easier to identify plaque erosion. Researchers have created a brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) technique that uses optical coherence tomography (OCT) images to automatically detect plaque erosion in the arteries of the heart. Monitoring arterial plaque is crucial because, if it disintegrates, it may obstruct blood flow to the heart, triggering a heart attack or other dangerous problems.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
verywellhealth.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
Medical News Today

Midfoot arthritis: Symptoms and treatment

Midfoot arthritis is joint inflammation that impacts the middle of the foot. It can cause stiffness and pain. For some, it may cause difficulty walking. People can develop midfoot arthritis for various reasons. It may occur due to osteoarthritis, which is the result of wear and tear. Other conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), may also cause it. RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in the joints.
Medical News Today

Some of the top medications for muscle pain

Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
Medical News Today

COVID-19's impact on the brain: Immune response may cause damage

Previous research links COVID-19 infection to brain issues, such as “brain fog” and neurological issues. In a very small cadaver study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms.
MedicineNet.com

methamphetamine

Drug Class: CNS Stimulants, Anorexiants; Stimulants. Methamphetamine is a stimulant drug used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obesity in adults and children older than six years of age. Methamphetamine is a sympathomimetic amine drug that mimics the action of natural chemicals in the body that stimulate the sympathetic nervous system.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease

A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
CBS Boston

Some medications do not do well in the heat, experts warn

BOSTON - We're in the middle of a heat wave, so here is some heat-related advice for people who take medications.First, many medications do not tolerate heat well.  First of all, some medications lose their effectiveness if they get too hot. So always store your medications at room temperature in a dark, dry location. Second, taking certain medications can make you more susceptible to heat-related illness. For example, diuretics, or water pills, are designed to help you lose water, but if you're also hot and sweaty, you could get into trouble with dehydration. Certain medications taken for allergies or high blood pressure can reduce your ability to sweat, which in hot conditions can cause you to overheat. And other medications, like certain antibiotics, can trigger uncomfortable rashes when you're out in the sun. So, beware of the effects that this oppressive heat and the hot sun can have on your medications as well as on your body.
