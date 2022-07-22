ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pepper Bridge 2018 Pepper Bridge Vineyard Red (Walla Walla Valley (WA))

Merlot (38%), Malbec (31%) and Cabernet Sauvignon (22%) make up the heart of this wine, with the rest Petit Verdot. The aromas are...

Eater

Voodoo Vin’s Metamorphosis Into a Wine Bar Is Now Fully Complete

Like so many other businesses that have opened since the pandemic began, Voodoo Vin’s path has been more of a crooked line than originally intended. Owners Natalie and Michael Hekmat always envisioned opening a wine bar and restaurant, but serving food had to be put on the back burner while they got their wine business up and running.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Notes on chocolate: life is sweet at a seaside tasting session

A great many years ago, I accompanied my cousin, in Italy, on a school trip to the seaside. Two very memorable things happened: I could barely stay awake, drugged by the sea air; and when I was awake I was so focused by hunger, I have a buried-by-shame memory of stealing one of the schoolchildren’s panini with Parma ham in it.
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Is Boxed Wine Becoming Cool?

Let’s get this out of the way: boxed wine has a bad reputation. Perhaps that’s due to its prevalence on college campuses, or a lack of prevalence beyond: American adults, so many of us are conditioned to think, drink wine from bottles, not boxes. But why?. There are,...
DRINKS
InsideHook

Pitmaster Pat Martin on the Best Wines to Pair With Barbecue

In Pat Martin’s newest cookbook Life Of Fire: Mastering The Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, The Grill, And The Smokehouse, there’s a photo of the pitmaster leaning against an old Yeti cooler in a pickup truck with several bottles of wine. It wasn’t a staged image, but it’s an important one to Martin nonetheless: it looks so natural you might wonder if you should have been drinking wine with barbecue this entire time. And that was the point. It’s a message of accessibility and of challenging long-held stereotypes of both barbecue and masculinity. If you’re seeking out a phenomenal meal, why wouldn’t you have it with a glass of wine, barbecue included? And why can’t masculinity look like a glass of wine? Martin makes what he calls “a case for wine” in the book, and we couldn’t agree more. Here, he shares with InsideHook his favorite wine pairings for a variety of meats. Your summer barbecue just got so much better.
RECIPES
Mashed

What's Really So Important About Carignan Wine

For some, wine can be easily bifurcated into two areas: red and white. For others, it's a rich tapestry lush with varying shades, flavors, and nuances. No matter which camp you fall into, an important wine variety is beginning to come back into vogue, and you should most definitely be aware of it.
DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi celebrates National Wine and Cheese Day with perfect summer pairings

Many people will be drinking a toast to National Wine and Cheese Day today (July 25) to celebrate the landmark. This year, with the help of wine expert Sam Caporn, low-cost supermarket Aldi is helping shoppers with her expert advice on how to find the perfect wines to match fan favourite cheese dishes this summer.
DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Instant Tropical Sunrise Fruit Pops Recipe

This refreshing tropical sunrise fruit pop recipe is easy and can be made in minutes. We love special summer treats and this is one of our favorite recipes that delights all who try it. The tangy and sweet creamy texture will have you making more soon!. One thing is for...
RECIPES
InsideHook

Here’s How to Drink Really Good Wine for Under $40

I enjoy a high-end bottle of wine as much as the next person. Unfortunately, my penchant for fancy fermented grapes doesn’t always align with the balance in my bank account. So splurging on wine is often reserved for once-a-year special occasions: birthdays, anniversaries, promotions. For every other uneventful day of the year when I’m craving a dry red or light white, you bet I’m heading down the street to my local liquor store and straight to their $20-and-under selection.
DRINKS
Thrillist

This New BBQ-Inspired Whiskey Was Made in Collaboration with Traeger Grills

Wood is one of the most important aspects of any whiskey. Generally, when we're talking about wood and whiskey, we're talking about the barrel and, by extension, age statement. WhistlePig Whiskey, best known for its rye whiskies, has teamed up with Traeger Grills, best known for its wood pellet grills,...
DRINKS
The Daily South

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

If you prefer frozen lemonade over the iced kind, upgrade the sipper to this fruity blended beverage. Frozen blueberry lemonade combines sweet-tart ingredients like lemon sorbet, frozen lemonade concentrate, and frozen blueberries. If you like the flavor, you can add other frozen fruits with the blueberries, or swap them out for a different fruit entirely. (Strawberry would be delightful.)
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Elevating Edibles with Insa's Chef Julian Rose

The next time you pick up a cannabis-infused gummy, chocolate bar, or seltzer, consider how lucky we are to be in a moment where two cultural passions fused, creating culinary and recreational opportunities that would have seemed impossible even a generation ago. In the quarter century since cannabis was first...
RETAIL
Cassius

Salud: Putting A Spotlight On Tequila For National Tequila Day 2022

Tequila, the distilled spirit made from Mexico’s blue agave plant, has its fair share of fans across the world for good reason. At its best, tequila is just as enjoyable as some of the aged spirits of lore and we’re putting a spotlight on the juice ahead of National Tequila Day (July 24).
DRINKS

