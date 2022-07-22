ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus man fatally shot in fight at Milo-Grogan bar; teen wanted in East Side shooting

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOo8n_0govnGMf00

A 40-year-old man was killed as a result of an altercation that began inside a Milo-Grogan bar on Thursday night, the third man to die after a fight in a Columbus bar in less than a week.

Columbus police were called around 10:40 p.m. Thursday to the Avion Bar and Grill at 764 St. Clair Ave.

Homicide database:Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

When officers arrived, they found Tyreece Jefferson, of the Northeast Side, behind the building with a gunshot wound. Jefferson was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

City homicide detectives say their preliminary investigation indicates that Jefferson was involved in an altercation with another person inside the bar that led to the shooting. Police have not publicly identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Jefferson is the third person to be killed after a fight in a bar in less than a week.

On Saturday night , detectives said 30-year-old Denver Spencer, of Madison County, and 39-year-old Daylan Hawkins, of the East Side, died after being shot at Cain's Sports Bar at 3475 Sullivant Ave. in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.

Fewer deaths:Day after fatal Short North shooting, Columbus officials cite lower homicide rate than 2021

Around 2 a.m. that night, Columbus police were called to the bar on a report of a shooting. An altercation inside the bar resulted in four people being shot, including Spencer and Hawkins, who both died from their injuries.

Columbus police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Kacee Kenner, of Franklinton, and Anthony Davis, of the South Side, who are both 22, in that shooting. Both have been charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730.

Police identify teen as suspect in killing of woman caught in crossfire

Columbus police on Friday also identified a 16-year-old as a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old woman who was caught in the crossfire between two groups on the East Side six days earlier.

An arrest warrant on delinquency charges of reckless homicide has been obtained for Kyrim Curenton, 16, of South Linden, detectives said. Curenton is also charged with having weapons under disability, according to police, which means he has a previous or pending case that would have barred him from possessing a firearm.

Curenton is wanted in connection with the shooting death July 15 of 30-year-old Leila King, of the Northeast Side. Around 8:40 that night, King was in the parking area outside a convenience store on the 3200 block of East Main Street. when detectives say two groups of people began shooting at each other.

King was struck by gunfire. She was rushed to Mount Carmel East hospital, but died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on Curenton's whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

Comments / 4

Jay That Boat Guy
5d ago

The state needs to start making age limits for bars, night clubs, and sport bars no kids under 30

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on Monday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Man shot, robbed outside of Columbus-area bar

One man was shot and robbed of a necklace following an incident outside of a Reynoldsburg Bar. According to Columbus Police, just before 3 a.m. on July 25, two brothers were talking to an unknown man outside of the Thirsty Turtle Bar, which is located at 2683 Independence Village Center Dr. in Reynoldsburg.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus Man Shot While Being Robbed

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Independence Village Drive and Freedom Trail Drive on Monday. “The victim and his brother were talking to an unknown black male outside of the Thirsty Turtle Bar located in a strip mall on Independence Village Drive,” according to police. “The suspect, without warning, reached up and pulled a necklace off of the victim’s neck.”
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot to death during argument

COLUMBUS – Columbus police are investigating the death of a man who was shot to death during an argument on the Southeast Side Monday night. Stephon Moore was arguing with an unidentified man when there was an exchange of gunfire and one of the shots struck the 33-year-old Moore, fatally wounding him, Sgt. James Marable of the homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Police ID man killed in Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the man who died after a shooting in the Hilltop area Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Broad Street just after 11:30 p.m. on a shots fired call. Officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead in parking lot on East Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side. Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

You can watch an earlier report in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have confirmed one man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side of the city Monday. The shooting happened at approximately 7:41 p.m. near the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Thurman Avenue. The victim, 33-year-old Stephon Moore, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Milo Grogan#The Avion Bar#Cain S Sports Bar
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homeless shelter shooting suspect indicted on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Franklinton homeless shelter earlier this month has been indicted on multiple murder charges. Christopher O. Smith, 35, was indicted Tuesday on three charges of murder, two charges of aggravated murder, and one charge each of kidnapping, attempted murder, and felonious assault. The murder and aggravated murder charges carry firearm specifications.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe teen dies in reported accidental drowning

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Tragedy befell a local family after their 13-year-old son lost his life Monday evening in what initial reports say was an accidental drowning. Officers responded to the 100 block of Old Eastern Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they found their son unresponsive in a swimming pool.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy