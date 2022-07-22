Columbus man fatally shot in fight at Milo-Grogan bar; teen wanted in East Side shooting

A 40-year-old man was killed as a result of an altercation that began inside a Milo-Grogan bar on Thursday night, the third man to die after a fight in a Columbus bar in less than a week.

Columbus police were called around 10:40 p.m. Thursday to the Avion Bar and Grill at 764 St. Clair Ave.

Homicide database:Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

When officers arrived, they found Tyreece Jefferson, of the Northeast Side, behind the building with a gunshot wound. Jefferson was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

City homicide detectives say their preliminary investigation indicates that Jefferson was involved in an altercation with another person inside the bar that led to the shooting. Police have not publicly identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Jefferson is the third person to be killed after a fight in a bar in less than a week.

On Saturday night , detectives said 30-year-old Denver Spencer, of Madison County, and 39-year-old Daylan Hawkins, of the East Side, died after being shot at Cain's Sports Bar at 3475 Sullivant Ave. in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.

Fewer deaths:Day after fatal Short North shooting, Columbus officials cite lower homicide rate than 2021

Around 2 a.m. that night, Columbus police were called to the bar on a report of a shooting. An altercation inside the bar resulted in four people being shot, including Spencer and Hawkins, who both died from their injuries.

Columbus police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Kacee Kenner, of Franklinton, and Anthony Davis, of the South Side, who are both 22, in that shooting. Both have been charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730.

Police identify teen as suspect in killing of woman caught in crossfire

Columbus police on Friday also identified a 16-year-old as a suspect in the death of a 30-year-old woman who was caught in the crossfire between two groups on the East Side six days earlier.

An arrest warrant on delinquency charges of reckless homicide has been obtained for Kyrim Curenton, 16, of South Linden, detectives said. Curenton is also charged with having weapons under disability, according to police, which means he has a previous or pending case that would have barred him from possessing a firearm.

Curenton is wanted in connection with the shooting death July 15 of 30-year-old Leila King, of the Northeast Side. Around 8:40 that night, King was in the parking area outside a convenience store on the 3200 block of East Main Street. when detectives say two groups of people began shooting at each other.

King was struck by gunfire. She was rushed to Mount Carmel East hospital, but died from her injuries.

Anyone with information on Curenton's whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner