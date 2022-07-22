ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Five Reasons to Consider Lyophilized Reagents for Molecular Diagnostics

technologynetworks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyophilization is a process that immobilizes enzymes and reagents in a solid matrix. As a result,...

www.technologynetworks.com

Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
Benzinga

Green Scientific Labs Launches New Laboratory Information Management System For Cannabis And Hemp Testing Process

Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary LIMS technology contains a robust set of features including artificial intelligence to ensure compliance with state regulations on COAs, real-time turnaround time tracking to identify bottlenecks and to ensure industry-leading testing times, digital batch downloading, and real time audit logs that compile a record of events and changes within the software.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Lifespin Significantly Expands its Proprietary Database of Human Health Profiles in Oncology Under Newly Established Cooperative Scientific Agreement with the Medical University of Graz

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Lifespin GmbH, based in Regensburg (Germany), with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has entered into a scientific collaborative agreement with Biobank Graz and the Clinical Division of Oncology of the Medical University of Graz (Austria) to expand its proprietary database of metabolic human health profiles in the field of oncology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005048/en/ Participating providers and laboratories get access to Lifespin’s proprietary software. With its scalability as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deep health data insights can be made available globally to participating organizations. The metabolic status of an individual is measured quantitatively with NMR and processed with Lifespin™ proprietary advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms for the determination of health status and diagnosis of diseases and results are delivered via the cloud (Illustration: Lifespin GmbH).
HEALTH
#Molecular Diagnostics
Nature.com

Detection of neutralizing antibodies against multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains in dried blood spots using cell-free PCR

An easily implementable serological assay to accurately detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) neutralizing antibodies is urgently needed to better track herd immunity, vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates. Herein, we report the Split-Oligonucleotide Neighboring Inhibition Assay (SONIA) which uses real-time qPCR to measure the ability of neutralizing antibodies to block binding between DNA-barcoded viral spike protein subunit 1 and the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor protein. The SONIA neutralizing antibody assay using finger-prick dried blood spots displays 91"“97% sensitivity and 100% specificity in comparison to the live-virus neutralization assays using matched serum specimens for multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants-of-concern. The multiplex version of this neutralizing antibody assay, using easily collectable finger-prick dried blood spots, can be a valuable tool to help reveal the impact of age, pre-existing health conditions, waning immunity, different vaccination schemes and the emergence of new variants-of-concern.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Hitachi High-Tech Develops the Service of Remote Degradation Diagnostic Systems for On-board Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

TOKYO, July 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") today announced the development of service to diagnose the degradation status remotely for on-board automotive lithium-ion batteries. Achievement of stable and efficient operation of battery is becoming quite important for the deployment of electric vehicles ("EVs"). Hitachi High-Tech will start to propose this service to global customers through various network to contribute to a circular society by solving customer issues.
ELECTRONICS
HIT Consultant

Theator Raises $39.5M for AI-Driven Surgical Intelligence Platform

– Theator, the first-of-its-kind AI-driven Surgical Intelligence Platform, announced that it has extended its Series A funding round by $24M, bringing the round’s total to $39.5M. – The extension was led by Insight Partners with support from existing investors including Blumberg Capital, Mayo Clinic, NFX, StageOne Ventures, iAngels, and...
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Blood Test Rapidly Indicates Cellular Immunity to SARS-CoV-2

A MedUni Vienna research team has developed a new blood test that indicates a person's status of cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 within just 48 hours. This test is particularly relevant for vulnerable patient groups, whose own antibody response is not meaningful. The test can even indicate whether immunity is the result of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or of survived infection. The study data were recently published in the esteemed journal "Allergy".
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
@growwithco

Business Intelligence vs. CRM

Business intelligence and CRM are two tools to help your business organize its data. Here’s what each does and how they can improve your internal processes. For some businesses to keep up with competition, it can be beneficial to invest in a computer program that organizes essential data. Depending on the needs of your business, a business intelligence system or CRM system may be beneficial in the advancement of your company.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Protein sequence design by deep learning

The design of protein sequences that can precisely fold into pre-specified 3D structures is a challenging task. A recently proposed deep-learning algorithm improves such designs when compared with traditional, physics-based protein design approaches. ABACUS-R is trained on the task of predicting the AA at a given residue, using information about...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Ant Colonies Make Decision Like Neural Networks

Temperatures are rising, and one colony of ants will soon have to make a collective decision. Each ant feels the rising heat beneath its feet but carries along as usual until, suddenly, the ants reverse course. The whole group rushes out as one—a decision to evacuate has been made. It is almost as if the colony of ants has a greater, collective mind.
WILDLIFE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Artificial Intelligence in Personalized Medicine, Genomic Sequencing Advances, Human Brain Organogenesis, Building Trust with Patients, Guiding Patient Decisions with Mass Spectrometry, and Much More to Be Explored at the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

CHICAGO, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, laboratory medicine experts will present the cutting-edge research and technology that is revolutionizing clinical testing and patient care. From July 24-28 in Chicago, the meeting's 250-plus sessions will deliver insights on a broad range of timely healthcare topics. Highlights include discussions exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in personalized medicine, advances in multiplexed genomic sequencing and imaging, real-life applications of human brain organogenesis, how to build trust with patients, and guiding clinical decisions with mass spectrometry.
HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

Vertical Farming: The Future of Food Production

As the world becomes more industrialized and urbanized, the demand for locally grown food is increasing. Vertical farming is a type of urban farming where crops are grown in vertically stacked layers in a controlled environment. This type of farming has many benefits over traditional farming methods, including a smaller...
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Multimodal Imaging Mass Spectrometry: Advanced Technologies for Molecular Mapping of Biological Tissues

Cellular interactions within the tissue micro-environment form the basis of health and disease for all organisms. Exposure to nutrients, toxins, and neighboring cells trigger coordinated molecular responses that impact cellular function and metabolism in a beneficial, adaptive, or detrimental manner. Acquiring molecular information at cellular resolution is thus crucial for developing a comprehensive understanding of the biology in an organism. Matrix assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALD) imaging mass spectrometry (IMS) is an emerging technology capable of addressing this need by combining the spatial fidelity of classical microscopy with the molecular specificity of a mass spectrometer.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sustainable practices linked to farm size in organic farming

Larger organic farms operate more like conventional farms and use fewer sustainable practices than smaller organic farms, according to a new study that also provides insight into how to increase adoption of sustainable practices. "We wanted to look at how the practices differ between small-scale organic farms like the ones...
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Potential "Weak Spot" Identified Against Multidrug Resistant Tumors

One of the greatest challenges facing cancer researchers is to understand why some patients don’t respond to treatments. In some cases, tumors exhibit what is known as multidrug resistance (MDR), which significantly limits the therapeutic options for patients. Researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) have discovered one of the causes of MDR, and a potential strategy to combat it. The work, which is mainly based on cell lines and is therefore still a long way from clinical use, is published in EMBO Molecular Medicine.
CANCER
yankodesign.com

COVID-19 test material made from gelatin is sustainable, plastic-free

To say that COVID-19 brought a lot of problems globally is probably the understatement of the decade. Aside from the obvious medical, social, and economic effects, there has also been a major impact on our environment, particularly in terms of the increase of single-use plastics. COVID-19 tests have of course been a necessity but they have contributed to non-biodegradable medical waste that we throw away every day. Since we’ll probably be living with this virus for some years, there must be a way to stem this use of single-use plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceBlog.com

A major step forward for organ biofabrication

Heart disease — the leading cause of death in the U.S. — is so deadly in part because the heart, unlike other organs, cannot repair itself after injury. That is why tissue engineering, ultimately including the wholesale fabrication of an entire human heart for transplant, is so important for the future of cardiac medicine.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

From Cage to Stage: Commercializing AI and Robotics

What does it take to bring a robot or AI process from the lab to market? Learn from experience with The Engine general partner Milo Werner, academic-commercial crossover specialist Joyce Sidopoulos of MassRobotics, and Pieter Abbeel, who splits his time between UC Berkeley and the well-funded AI outfit he founded Covariant.
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Lipid Biomarker Discovery in Senescent Cells

Cellular senescence is a stress response that results in permanent proliferative arrest and secretion of numerous factors with potent biological activities. This senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) has been characterized largely for secreted proteins that participate in wound healing, inflammation and many age-related pathologies. Models that allow elimination of senescent cells, or senolysis, protect against pathology by preventing secretion of SASP factors. In contrast to proteins, lipid components of the SASP are understudied.
SCIENCE

