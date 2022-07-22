Five Reasons to Consider Lyophilized Reagents for Molecular Diagnostics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Lifespin GmbH, based in Regensburg (Germany), with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has entered into a scientific collaborative agreement with Biobank Graz and the Clinical Division of Oncology of the Medical University of Graz (Austria) to expand its proprietary database of metabolic human health profiles in the field of oncology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005048/en/ Participating providers and laboratories get access to Lifespin’s proprietary software. With its scalability as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deep health data insights can be made available globally to participating organizations. The metabolic status of an individual is measured quantitatively with NMR and processed with Lifespin™ proprietary advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms for the determination of health status and diagnosis of diseases and results are delivered via the cloud (Illustration: Lifespin GmbH).

