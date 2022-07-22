Warning issued on potentially toxic algal mats at Kaweah River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're heading to the Kaweah River this weekend, you'll want to be careful around the water.

The State Water Resources Control Board is warning anyone who visits the river about some potentially toxic algal mats.

People with young children or pets should keep an eye out for those algae pads and stay away.

If you or someone you're with accidentally touches the algae and starts to feel sick, you should seek emergency help right away.