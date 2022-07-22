ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old girl goes missing in Missouri City

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FRNY_0govFW6500 An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for an 11-year-old girl, who police believe to be in grave or immediate danger, out of Missouri City.

Imani Stephens, 11, is at the center of the alert after Missouri City police reported she was abducted by 21-year-old Daniel Leonardo Diaz.

Police described Imani as a Black girl weighing about 111 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on both wrists. Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants, and Crocs.

Texas DPS officials described Diaz as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

NOTE: The Texas Department of Public safety initially reported that Imani was abducted by a 28-year-old, but later updated the information to include a different suspect altogether. The men share the same name, but are two different people.

He was last seen driving a gray new model pickup truck in Missouri City.

According to the girl's grandmother, the child met the suspect online and snuck out to meet him.

If you know any information regarding the abduction, you are urged to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

Comments / 34

cary woodards
4d ago

Atp I need her mother investigated as well... she was missing a week ago, but her mom said she was found and home safely(July 10th)... Now this same child is missing a whole week later... aht aht she is running from something at that house!

Reply(3)
14
Kim Avery
4d ago

Nasty Dog praying on little girls. She was cutting her wrist they said scary so she had some deeply rooted issues and and he prayed on her at a weak moment I pray she's safe and get the phycological help she need.

Reply
14
Adriana Sanchez
4d ago

I’m not sorry to say the parents should have done better raising her. At 11, even at 16 I NEVER ran away and a dude for sure couldn’t convince me to. Something should have been done to protect her when she was st got them marks on her wrist. He’s a pig for entertaining a child BUT if she had a bad enough story maybe he thinks he’s saving her.

Reply(4)
9
 

