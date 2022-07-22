11-year-old girl goes missing in Missouri City

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for an 11-year-old girl, who police believe to be in grave or immediate danger, out of Missouri City.

Imani Stephens, 11, is at the center of the alert after Missouri City police reported she was abducted by 21-year-old Daniel Leonardo Diaz.

Police described Imani as a Black girl weighing about 111 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on both wrists. Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants, and Crocs.

Texas DPS officials described Diaz as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a gray new model pickup truck in Missouri City.

According to the girl's grandmother, the child met the suspect online and snuck out to meet him.

If you know any information regarding the abduction, you are urged to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.