ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Amazon buys San Francisco-based One Medical for $3.9 billion; plans to reinvent heath care "experience"

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2WNC_0govBQwZ00

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire One Medical -- a group of primary care clinics across the U.S. available through membership -- for $3.9 Billion signaling to industry experts the company hopes to disrupt the sector.

"We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, in a news release. "We see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days,"

Amazon will acquire San Francisco-based One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction, the news release explained. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by One Medical's shareholders and regulatory approval.

"The opportunity to transform health care and improve outcomes by combining One Medical's human-centered and technology-powered model and exceptional team with Amazon's customer obsession, history of invention, and willingness to invest in the long-term is so exciting," said Amir Dan Rubin, One Medical CEO in the news release. He will remain CEO after the deal is complete.

This acquisition is one of many Amazon has pursued over the past several years including buying Whole Foods. That move helped the company to expand its presence in the grocery business, beyond what customers can experience inside Whole Foods stores.

"This is potentially a very important deal," said Robert Chapman Wood, a professor of strategic management at SJSU. "Amazon is looking at the other parts of the economy it can make a real contribution."

Professor Wood says no one has transformed health care in a way like players in the grocery industry had already started to change that business when Amazon formally got into that sector. He says this move not only helps it compete in a field that would benefit from innovation but also gives it more access to businesses and customers looking for high quality service.

"The medical system has much more inefficiency in it than the grocery system," Wood told KPIX 5 on Thursday. "There's a lot of people who have the sense that health care could be better managed than it is now."

While consolidation usually can threaten competition, he does not see that being the case since Amazon is a new player in this field. Other experts agree the initial impact will be limited, focused mainly on those already using One Medical or able to afford their services.

"This is certainly the healthy and wealthy end of the health care marketplace," said Kristof Stremikis, the director of market analysis and insight for the California Health Care Foundation. "They are not an in-network provider for most Medi-Cal plans."

Stremikis points out that one third of Californians use Medi-Cal and that this deal is worth only a fraction of what is spent in the state for health care, giving the sense that it is just a slice of the industry. He says access, quality, and cost won't change in California from this merger. But he does see the potential for Amazon to create improvements in convenience for the sector. The long-term impact will take more time to understand as it's still early to know what Amazon will do next in health care.

"There are fundamental problems with health care, and we need to increase access for everybody to the health care system and we need to improve quality for everyone," he told KPIX 5 on Thursday.

In morning trading, shares of 1Life Healthcare surged 68% to $17.13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Business
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Health Services#Whole Foods
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Newsweek

New Owners of Company Declare No More Employees Can Quit, Earning Mockery

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

You need to clear the cache on your phone, here's how and why

There’s nothing worse than having a smartphone acting not-so-smart. Sometimes, your phone slows down in performance because of it has a full cache which you can clear in very quick and easy steps. What is the cache?. When you browse the internet on your phone or use apps, the...
CELL PHONES
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy