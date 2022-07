We're in the middle of a heatwave. We can expect a few more weeks of high temperatures and high humidity in the Hudson Valley. Most of us have our air conditioning units kicked in to overdrive and for good reason. It is only fair to assume that your electric bill is going to climb in these hot summer months. I think most of us expect it. What we don't expect is to see a comma in the amount due for a two bedroom apartment.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO