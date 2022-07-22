ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gerson Fuentes: Man accused of raping 9-year-old Ohio girl to appear in court

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlTKH_0goupQRe00

The 27-year-old man accused of raping a young Ohio girl, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, was indicted on two felony rape charges by a grand jury on Thursday.

The court filing shows Gerson Fuentes allegedly admitted raping the victim on two occasions, once between 1 January and 11 May, and again on 12 May, NBC4 reported.

According to the indictment filed by Franklin County prosecutor G. Gary Tyack, the victim was nine years old at the time.

Mr Fuentes is due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at 9am EST on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

After the young girl’s abortion was first reported in the Indianapolis Star on 1 July, Republicans and right-wing media personalities claimed it had been “fabricated” amid the fallout from Roe v Wade being overturned.

Abortions beyond six weeks were banned in Ohio following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade on 24 June , with no exceptions in the state for cases of rape or incest.

According to investigator Detective Jeffrey Huhn who testified at last week’s hearing, Mr Fuentes has confessed to raping the girl at least twice.

Police were first alerted to the case after the girl’s mother made a referral with Franklin County Children Services on 22 June for her daughter to receive an abortion, Detective Huhn told the last hearing.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that Mr Fuentes is an undocumented migrant.

Comments / 182

Deborah Moore
3d ago

what consequences is the mother facing for allow that illegal immigrant to live in her house and allow this to happen, and not report, she still had the guy living there, and never informed the police, girl needs to be placed in a safe home

Reply(5)
67
Dean Walker
2d ago

What nonsense in the comments especially those who are politicalizing this awful thing 🤔‼️ this is not about Biden, Trump Democrats or Republicans this is about a little girl who was the victim of a sexaul crime 🤔‼️ have some understanding and compassion for the family and the little girl will be dealing with this long after the trial and conviction.

Reply(5)
21
Money Team INC
2d ago

If that were my daughter this bum wouldst make it to Court if you saw the movie that Samuel Jackson played in a Time to kill that would be me!!!!

Reply(1)
16
 

The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

