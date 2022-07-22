ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS: Tour de France cyclists pass by in a flash

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rG9T_0gotIj5P00

For most of those living along the route of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the race is usually experienced from the side of the road.

Often quiet villages and sleepy mountain towns are transformed into a festival of cycling fans sporting costumes and cheering every passing vehicle until the cyclists arrive.

The Associated Press captured the quotidian amid the spectacle, how the race was experienced from inside the quiet spaces and homes that became the setting for the world’s most prestigious bicycle race.

Dishes sit unwashed as the yellow jersey passes by the window, a mother and daughter film the peloton in the distance from their garden, a television beams the race into an empty living room.

Each scene is a reminder of how the rolling spectacle transforms a home for just a moment before leaving it as it was.

This is the peculiar magic of the Tour de France; an event that spans an entire country and lasts a whole month, but only passes by any given point in mere seconds.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
ABC News

ABC News

756K+
Followers
167K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy