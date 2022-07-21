ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, MN

MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

By Lee Voss
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW LONDON -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an in-person public meeting on the Highway 23 South Gap project. It is a four-lane expansion of Highway 23 between Paynesville...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota Power and Great River Energy to Build Transmission Line to Bolster Electric Reliability in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE), and Great River Energy today announced their intent to build an approximately 150-mile, double-circuit 345-kV transmission line from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota near Becker that will support grid reliability in the Upper Midwest. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005764/en/ The planned transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton County Substation in Benton County, and then replace an existing Great River Energy transmission line from Benton County to a new substation in Sherburne County. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Mind Blowing Minnesota Compound For Sale Near Alexandria For $5.7 Million

We have all seen homes of all shapes and sizes with slides inside the house, some shaped like giant bubbles, breathtaking views, and more. But this home is more like a resort than a single-family home. It has been described as a compound with four individual homes throughout the property. This property has 18 bedrooms and 13 full and 5 partial bathrooms. Plus amenities like a massive indoor and outdoor pool, wet bar, media room, tennis court, ice cream parlor, little school house, and more.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
klfdradio.com

Fatal Crash in Kandiyohi County

A 52-year-old Willmar woman was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township in Kandiyohi County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dalia Zuniga of Willmar was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71 at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, and 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra southbound on Highway 71 when the vehicles collided.
myklgr.com

Willmar woman dies in Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon

A Willmar woman died in a Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:21 p.m. on July 24, Dalia Zuniga, age 52, of Willmar, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71. At about 2:21 p.m., near milepost 138, Zuniga’s car collided with a southbound GMC Sierra being driven by Daniel Lohse, age 18 of Willmar.
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New London, MN
City
Paynesville, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
New London, MN
Traffic
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Richmond, MN
kicdam.com

Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

UPDATED: Woman killed in 2-vehicle collision near New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON, Minn. — A Willmar, Minnesota, woman died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 west of New London. Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, was killed in a collision between her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Lohse, 18, of Willmar. The Chevrolet was traveling north, and the GMC was traveling south when they collided, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar woman died in early Sunday morning crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal accident near Sibley State Park early Sunday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle crash was 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar. Zuniga was driving a car northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a pick up that was traveling southbound. The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Lake Andrew Township near Sibley State Park.
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#Mndot#Butterflies#Interstate 94#The Corridors Of Commerce#The Peace Lutheran Church
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota

(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
ALBANY, MN
lptv.org

Vehicle Rollover South of Little Falls Leaves One Injuried

A vehicle rollover near Bellevue Township in Morrison County on Saturday left one person with critical injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alan Schumer, 52, of Royalton was travelling eastbound on Highway 10, driving his 1998 Buick Lasabre, when his vehicle left the roadway. Going into the ditch, the Lasabre made contact with the west shoulder. Schumer made a sharp turn, travelling across both lanes of the highway before once again entering the median. The Lasabre then rolled multiple times, finally landing on its roof in the middle of the eastbound lane of Highway 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJON

Local Law Enforcement Will Get New Equipment

UNDATED -- A new grant will help the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police fight crime. The offices will apply for a 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program grant of $33,822.00. The money will be split between the two departments. A news release says the Stearns County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Weekend wind storms topple trees, power lines along Highway 212

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a weekend of cleaning-up for some folks in some parts of Minnesota. The storms that dropped heavy downpours in the Twin Cities also meant strong storms for the southern part of the state Saturday morning. In Renville County, high winds ripped trees from the ground, damaged signs, knocked down power lines, and there were some reports of flattened corn in the Danube area. . The National Weather Service reported hail in Olmstead, Renville and Sibley counties. While there are plenty of reports of damage, there are no reports of any serious injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
myklgr.com

New Ulm man sentenced for leading deputies on high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high

A New Ulm man, Travis Douglas Lux, age 30, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for leading deputies on a high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high last June. According to court documents, at about 9:33 a.m. on June 17, Redwood County deputies received several reports about a driver who was shouting and apparently had his door open. A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at about 92 miles per hour near the intersections of County Road 17 and Highway 19. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspect driver drove faster through Redwood Falls, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Bridge Street.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
WJON

How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
1390 Granite City Sports

Xcel Wants New Power Line from Becker to Marshall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy wants to install a new power line stretching 140 miles from the Sherco Power Plant in Becker to the Marshall area in Lyon County. Southwest Minnesota is home to some of the most productive wind resources in the country, while the Sherco plant is still scheduled to be retired later this decade. The power line would just use Xcel's current grid interconnections at its massive Sherco power complex in Becker.
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy