MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a weekend of cleaning-up for some folks in some parts of Minnesota. The storms that dropped heavy downpours in the Twin Cities also meant strong storms for the southern part of the state Saturday morning. In Renville County, high winds ripped trees from the ground, damaged signs, knocked down power lines, and there were some reports of flattened corn in the Danube area. . The National Weather Service reported hail in Olmstead, Renville and Sibley counties. While there are plenty of reports of damage, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO