ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mega Millions results for 7/22/22: Jackpot reaches nearly $700 million

By Bryant Reed, Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NRlW_0gospSD800

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660M 02:15

UPDATE (Friday: 11:15 p.m.): The winning numbers can be found below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2057vZ_0gospSD800

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight's the night!

Someone, possibly you, could become a multi-millionaire. Lottery fever is building with one of the largest jackpots ever up for grabs.

We're talking $660 million. Imagine what you could do with all that money.

Don't be surprised to see Sheetz, GetGos, and other gas stations packed with people putting in their last-minute numbers.

Just a few days ago the jackpot was for $550 million but there was no winner, so Friday night's drawing has spiked to $660 million.

The lottery says it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $376.9 million in cash.

So, what are your chances of winning this mega jackpot? The chances are slim with the odds at 302,575,350 to 1.

Some Pittsburghers are fantasizing about what they would do with the money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpRJy_0gospSD800
Ahead of drawing, Mega Millions Jackpot reaches $660 million 02:08

"I would buy a big ole house for my mama and me and my kids and go chill out," Jesse Richardson said.

"I would explode my business," Joanne Pust said. "I would get a condo down in New Orleans, a second home. I would get another condo in Hawaii and one in Puerto Rico."

"I would try to buy a lot of housing for folks who need it," Ethan Wehrwein said. "Also, something for myself, of course. Maybe a small island."

It is a shot in the dark, but one shot is better than no shot.

Which may have you asking, what are some tips and tricks to beat those odds?

Well, they include mixing odd and even numbers, splitting high and low numbers, and don't group those lucky numbers together when you pick them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio. The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Hawaii State
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Links: July 25-July 31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.Inbound Red Line ClosureThe inbound tracks between Palm Garden and Castle Shannon light-rail stations will be closed Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the tracks are set to reopen Thursday afternoon. Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecentersquare.com

Police arrests dropped 60% in Pittsburgh, following nationwide trend

(The Center Square) - Pittsburgh has a 60% decrease in arrests over the past eight years, following similar trends in many major cities across the country. From 2013 to 2021, the number of arrests made by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police dropped from 18,541 to 7,405. The latest audited report from the city provides data back to 2013.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#New Orleans#Kdka#Getgos
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Mayor of Kingstown' films in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cast and crew of the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" were shooting scenes Friday in Bedford Dwellings.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, the series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the economy is rooted in the prison there. Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.The show is now filming season two in the Pittsburgh area. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Library and Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting free distribution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Families in need can get free diapers and free books today at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. They'll be able to drive up to the Central Baptist Church's lower parking lot in the Hill District until noon. Following the drive-up distribution, a walk-up distribution will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.They're giving a two-week supply of diapers and a bundle of baby books. The library has partnered with the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank to host the event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln get $40 million boost

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh and three other state-related universities will get a $40 million boost from Governor Tom Wolf.The one-time funding will come from stimulus money that the governor can decide how to use.The state Legislature did not increase state funding this year, but this extra funding represents a 5 percent increase for Pitt, Penn State, Lincoln and Temple universities. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kaufmann Center reopens in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newly renovated Kaufmann Center was officially unveiled in the Hill District.It includes a new, significant, 2,700-square-foot addition.ACH Clear Pathways has worked on the $4 million project since November 2019. It enlarges the community center and makes it an artistic hub for the Hill District.The center will be home to after-school sessions and a creative arts summer camp."These spaces are what we need. Because as a working parent in the summer, I need somewhere where people are going to nurture my kids, who are going to understand my kids' circumstances, and they're going to expose some positivity," said Jake Wheatley.The Kaufmann Center renovation also includes the Elsie Hillman Auditorium, which can seat nearly 350 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Alina's Light holds third annual Walk and Run For Love 5K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community gathered in Settler's Cabin Park on Saturday to honor and remember victims of domestic violence. It was the third annual Alina's Light Walk and Run For Love 5K. The event was hosted by Alina's Light, which was formed in honor of Alina Sheyket. Sheykhet was 20 years old and a junior at Pitt when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend Matthew Darby in October 2017. Darby is now serving a life sentence. Two weeks ago would have been her 25th birthday. "As a mother, the biggest fear of any grieving mother is that her child's name will be forgotten," said Elly Sheykhet, Alina's mother. "So by helping others, we honor Alina's life and that's how we heal our own hearts." The group is working to pass a bill known as Alina's Law, which would help further protect victims of domestic violence. The law would make electronic monitoring an option if a defendant violates a protection from abuse order. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning storm passes, but more rain on the way for Pittsburgh region

After a severe thunderstorm warning passed on Sunday morning, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for additional storms that could reach the region later in the day. NWS officials said the risk remains for additional severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind being the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thank you! Free Care Fund Christmas in July total sets new record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A huge thank you to all of you!. Your generous donations, once again, to the Free Care Fund have overwhelmed us. We held our third annual Free Care Fund Christmas in July Telethon Thursday on Pittsburgh Today Live. KDKA's partnership with the Free Care Fund dates back to 1954, but the Christmas in July version just began in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning storms make way for pleasant afternoon conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Good morning, it was an active night with strong storms rolling through.There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect for a significant portion of Allegheny County and a smaller portion of Butler county through 8:45 this morning. Some communities saw nearly 3" of rain coming down over a time of just about 2 hours.Today: Stormy with downpours to begin the day. Pleasant weather arrives for the afternoon.Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Day due to morning storms. Potential for a FAWD also on Wednesday afternoon.Aware: Pleasant weather in place for the rest of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
61K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy