Mega Millions results for 7/22/22: Jackpot reaches nearly $700 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight's the night!

Someone, possibly you, could become a multi-millionaire. Lottery fever is building with one of the largest jackpots ever up for grabs.

We're talking $660 million. Imagine what you could do with all that money.

Don't be surprised to see Sheetz, GetGos, and other gas stations packed with people putting in their last-minute numbers.

Just a few days ago the jackpot was for $550 million but there was no winner, so Friday night's drawing has spiked to $660 million.

The lottery says it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $376.9 million in cash.

So, what are your chances of winning this mega jackpot? The chances are slim with the odds at 302,575,350 to 1.

Some Pittsburghers are fantasizing about what they would do with the money.

"I would buy a big ole house for my mama and me and my kids and go chill out," Jesse Richardson said.

"I would explode my business," Joanne Pust said. "I would get a condo down in New Orleans, a second home. I would get another condo in Hawaii and one in Puerto Rico."

"I would try to buy a lot of housing for folks who need it," Ethan Wehrwein said. "Also, something for myself, of course. Maybe a small island."

It is a shot in the dark, but one shot is better than no shot.

Which may have you asking, what are some tips and tricks to beat those odds?

Well, they include mixing odd and even numbers, splitting high and low numbers, and don't group those lucky numbers together when you pick them.