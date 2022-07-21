City of Springfield, Mo. reveals 20-year plan for development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction on the first section of the Grant Avenue Parkway near Parkview High School is expected to reopen to traffic on schedule by the start of the upcoming school year. Work began between Ildereen Street and Catalpa Street in mid-May as the first part of new...
Springfield City Council votes to rezone land near school; turns down plan for 7-Brew coffee shop. Police in Harrison arrested a teenager accused of vandalizing the Boone County Library. According to the report, the suspect turned himself in by making a call to 911 while in the library.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – County officials announced the closing of Route K and Honey Creek Bridge just north of Aurora, Mo. The county released the following traffic impacts beginning August 8:. All Route K lanes CLOSED over Honey Creek around the clock for up to two weeks for initial...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - City will close the westbound lane of Division Street to traffic between National and Glenstone avenues beginning Wednesday, July 27, as part of the Division Street Reconstruction project. Eastbound traffic will be allowed using a single open lane. Westbound traffic is advised to follow...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council voted yes to rezoning a lot on the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson from residential to the limited business district. The council then denied a separate bill approving plans for the 7-Brew coffee shop. Some council members expressed concern about the drive-thru and the potential for traffic problems.
Of the three planned Whataburger locations coming to the Ozarks, it appears ground will be broken in Republic first. According to a news release, Whataburger representatives, Republic City Administrator David Cameron and the Republic Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1355 U.S. Highway 60 in Republic.
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City remains open to guests as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates the death of a park employee last week. KOLR 10 Investigates why the incident was mostly handled internally when taxpayers in Southwest Missouri fund life-saving emergency services through police and fire departments. With more than 2 […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Missourians can make a big difference in their community and taxes. Any donation made to a domestic violence shelter or rape crisis center after July 1 is eligible for a tax credit for up to 70% of their contribution. The state raised the Domestic Violence or Rape...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Surveys conducted in Springfield have shown that one of the most consistent concerns besides crime is the need to address the homeless situation. With new federal funding available, the City Council now has a chance to do something about it and members continue to have meetings to figure out how to best use that funding.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Dickerson Park Zoo is a great place to get out and see your favorite animals with your family. But there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes. The Place photographer Mason Seidel is talking with the zoo’s vetarinarian to find out what happens at the hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade is back in 2022. With more than 700 classic cars, trucks and other surprises, the parade makes its way down Route 66 through Springfield on Friday, Aug. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. The best viewing locations for the parade...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple shootings in the last few weeks in one Springfield neighborhood have residents asking why. The shootings have happened in the 800 block of North Lexington. Cindy Woodard has lived in the same house there for 35 years. After two shootings in her neighborhood, she is...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the pandemic started, child care centers have been closing at an alarming rate. KY3 News is working with the Springfield Daily Citizen to address the lack of child care in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for more coverage. In Springfield alone, about a dozen centers shut...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 57 awards to small businesses that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds. The following is a list of those businesses and awards in their dollar amount:. A total of $760,034.75 was awarded to businesses in this first...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday evening in north Springfield. Several firefighters arrived at the fire around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hovey near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. They say neighbors reported squatters...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving back to the community while honoring her husband. That’s the mission of Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis Foundation, who spoke one-on-one with Daniel Posey about the goals for the Springfield based nonprofit. This is part one of six in a series of Do Good with Daniel stories, spotlighting the organization and the work they’re doing in the Grant Beach neighborhood.
LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo. The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday. All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries or structure damage...
Forsyth has a new billboard promoting the city, thanks to a partnership with a local bank. The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Branson Bank to create and fund a new billboard, which showcases the city as the ‘Gateway to the Ozarks Outdoors’. The Forsyth Area Chamber wanted to focus on the Forsyth area’s outdoor spots and unique activities, according to Former Chamber President Charyl Soyland.
BRANSON, Mo.- You might have seen it before. A sign in the Grand Country Resort of an old man, blushing and pointing to free fudge samples. The resort says Wednesday night, a man took that to heart and walked off with the sign. “Obviously disturbing for some of the staff here, to see someone come […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -A crash on U.S. 160 south of Highlandville has killed a woman from Clever. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sarah Marshall, 68, pulled into the path of a pickup just after 6:00 Monday night. Marshall was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.
