ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

City of Springfield, Mo. reveals 20-year plan for development

KYTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaney County Sheriff’s Office now handling dispatch duties...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Hollister, MO
County
Taney County, MO
Taney County, MO
Government
sgfcitizen.org

Whataburger to open Republic location before Springfield

Of the three planned Whataburger locations coming to the Ozarks, it appears ground will be broken in Republic first. According to a news release, Whataburger representatives, Republic City Administrator David Cameron and the Republic Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1355 U.S. Highway 60 in Republic.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City EMS team handled employee emergency internally

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City remains open to guests as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates the death of a park employee last week.  KOLR 10 Investigates why the incident was mostly handled internally when taxpayers in Southwest Missouri fund life-saving emergency services through police and fire departments. With more than 2 […]
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springfield Cardinals#Buffalo National River#Buffalo River
KYTV

Springfield homeless study shows need for more affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Surveys conducted in Springfield have shown that one of the most consistent concerns besides crime is the need to address the homeless situation. With new federal funding available, the City Council now has a chance to do something about it and members continue to have meetings to figure out how to best use that funding.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED: The Place-Dickerson Park Zoo hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Dickerson Park Zoo is a great place to get out and see your favorite animals with your family. But there’s a lot that happens behind the scenes. The Place photographer Mason Seidel is talking with the zoo’s vetarinarian to find out what happens at the hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival: Register for the 2022 parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade is back in 2022. With more than 700 classic cars, trucks and other surprises, the parade makes its way down Route 66 through Springfield on Friday, Aug. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. The best viewing locations for the parade...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multiple shootings in north Springfield leave residents in fear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple shootings in the last few weeks in one Springfield neighborhood have residents asking why. The shootings have happened in the 800 block of North Lexington. Cindy Woodard has lived in the same house there for 35 years. After two shootings in her neighborhood, she is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Child Care Crisis: Why centers close

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the pandemic started, child care centers have been closing at an alarming rate. KY3 News is working with the Springfield Daily Citizen to address the lack of child care in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for more coverage. In Springfield alone, about a dozen centers shut...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County Commission selects first businesses for ARPA funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 57 awards to small businesses that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds. The following is a list of those businesses and awards in their dollar amount:. A total of $760,034.75 was awarded to businesses in this first...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday evening in north Springfield. Several firefighters arrived at the fire around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hovey near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. They say neighbors reported squatters...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving back to the community while honoring her husband. That’s the mission of Amy Blansit, founder and CEO of the Drew Lewis Foundation, who spoke one-on-one with Daniel Posey about the goals for the Springfield based nonprofit. This is part one of six in a series of Do Good with Daniel stories, spotlighting the organization and the work they’re doing in the Grant Beach neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Over 100 acres damaged by fire in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo. The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday. All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries or structure damage...
LEBANON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth's has a new 'Gateway to the Ozarks Outdoors' billboard

Forsyth has a new billboard promoting the city, thanks to a partnership with a local bank. The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Branson Bank to create and fund a new billboard, which showcases the city as the ‘Gateway to the Ozarks Outdoors’. The Forsyth Area Chamber wanted to focus on the Forsyth area’s outdoor spots and unique activities, according to Former Chamber President Charyl Soyland.
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

Stolen sign is returned to popular Branson attraction

BRANSON, Mo.- You might have seen it before. A sign in the Grand Country Resort of an old man, blushing and pointing to free fudge samples. The resort says Wednesday night, a man took that to heart and walked off with the sign. “Obviously disturbing for some of the staff here, to see someone come […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -A crash on U.S. 160 south of Highlandville has killed a woman from Clever. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sarah Marshall, 68, pulled into the path of a pickup just after 6:00 Monday night. Marshall was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy