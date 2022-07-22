Tour de France 2022: Laporte ends French wait to win stage 19 – as it happened

4.48pm BST

That’s me done . Thanks for your emails and tweets. A real slow burner today, culminating in a very exciting finish. Join us tomorrow for the time trial. See ya!

4.41pm BST

Read Jeremy Whittle's stage report

Related: Christophe Laporte wins stage 19 to end home drought in Tour de France

4.35pm BST

While you wait for Jeremy Whittle’s stage report , have a gander at this.

Related: Tour de France fans line the route – in pictures

4.34pm BST

What a huge day for France , what a huge day for Jumbo Visma. The home nation’s first stage of this year’s Tour, Jumbo’s third different winner of this Tour, and their fifth stage win.

Laporte takes to the stage to raucous cheers from the crowd in Cahors. Chapeau.

4.22pm BST

Britain’s Fred Wright , who was leading today with 1km to go, speaks:

With about 30km to go, I saw an opportunity on the climb. I was flat out till the top. I’m not disappointed. I wouldn’t have won the bunch sprint anyway... Fair play to Laporte — he’s got legs. We were all on our knees.”

A big performance from the 23-year-old. Would not be surprised to see a stage win here in the years to come.

4.19pm BST

Vingegaard safely retains the yellow jersey

Vingegaard finishes safely in 13th place here, six seconds behind Laporte and five seconds behind Pogacar. That means that the gap at the top of the GC standings remains well over three minutes going into Saturday’s time trial. Three minutes and 21 seconds, to be exact. So that’s the yellow jersey battle done, barring any catastrophe tomorrow or on Sunday.

Jonas Vingegaard finishes in 13th and retains the yellow jersey. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

4.11pm BST

Here's how it finished in Cahors

1. Christophe Laporte

2. Jasper Philipsen

3. Alberto Dainese

4. Florian Sénéchal

5. Tadej Pogacar

4.10pm BST

Laporte kicked , and nobody was within 20 metres of the home favourite when he crossed the finish line, hands on head in disbelief. There was a brief moment where it looked like Wright might take it, but his legs gave out, and Laporte secured his first ever stage of the Tour de France.

4.07pm BST

Christophe Laporte wins stage 19!

WHAT A FINISH BY THE FRENCHMAN!

Christophe Laporte streaks away to win stage 19! Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

4.07pm BST

Wright is caught , just a few hundred metres left! Laporte surges past on the final climb! Jumbo Visma are going to do it again!

4.05pm BST

OMG: FRED WRIGHT IS GOING FOR IT!

4.05pm BST

1km to go: The peloton look like they have timed this perfectly! They catch the trio. The peloton are one again!

4.04pm BST

2km to go: One final climb to go. Have the breakaway trio got anything left?

4.03pm BST

3km to go: Van Aert’s day is done. He’s dropping off. The peloton must surely be starting to panic. They have no made any inroads. The gap is still 11 seconds! They might just do this!

4.02pm BST

4km to go: The gap is still 10 seconds! Eleven!

4.01pm BST

5km to go: Testing terrain here! Lots of little climbs to make the riders think, and here comes that street furniture, including two tricky roundabouts.

4.00pm BST

6km to go: The gap is still 10 seconds! What a win this could potentially be for Britain’s Fred Wright, who is among the leading trio.

3.59pm BST

7km to go: Here come Jumbo–Visma and Ineos Grenadiers, who now lead the chasing pack. Van Aert is there, protecting the yellow jersey of Vingegaard.

3.57pm BST

9km to go: Quickstep are the first team to get their shit together at the front of the peloton. Fresh riders come to the fore. The pace suddenly increases. And almost immediately the lead falls to 13 seconds. Things are hotting up!

3.54pm BST

11km to go: The trio of Wright, Gougeard and Stuyven are rotating nicely at the front. They are really giving this a go. The breakaway is still 22 seconds in the lead.

3.52pm BST

13km to go: This is what is coming up in the final stretch at Cahors.

3.52pm BST

15km to go: We’re back out on the flat. Vingegaard and Van Aert are nestled at the front of the peloton, which is still trailing around 30 seconds behind the breakaway leaders. There is a distinct lack of team coordination at the front of the peloton, though, which is therefore struggling to close the gap!

3.46pm BST

18km to go: Worth mentioning there is quite a lot of pesky street furniture coming up, crucially inside the final five kilometres but outside the final three kilometres*. So the GC riders will have to be on their guard, particularly if there are in the peloton being squeezed towards a bollard or a roundabout.

*that with the 3km rule in mind:

Article 20: In the event that a rider or riders suffer a fall, puncture or mechanical incident in the last 3 kilometers and such an incident is duly recognised, the rider or riders involved are credited with the same finishing time of the rider or riders they were with at the time of the incident.

3.44pm BST

22km to go: Teams are starting to position their riders, Sagan is there, biding his time. The peloton remains around 28 seconds behind the leaders.

3.41pm BST

25km to go. Now, then. We have a race on our hands now. A trio of capable riders lead and the peloton must be panicking somewhat, as they make their way down a narrow descent, which stretches things out a little. There are five (modest) climbs still to come. Wright, Gougeard and Stuyven have a 30 second lead.

3.38pm BST

28km to go: Alas, Pogacar is caught. But then, another breakaway! This time it’s Fred Wright (Bahrain), Alexis Gougeard (B&B) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek). And they’ve managed to forge a lead! It’s creeping up towards a 30-second gap between themselves and the peloton.

3.36pm BST

Pogacar attacks!

30km to go: Pogacar has only just come back to the peloton after his puncture, but after reeling Simmons in, the Slovenian attacks!

3.31pm BST

34km to go: The good news for Simmons: he took the KOM point at Côte de Saint-Daunès. The bad news: his lead over the peloton has now completely evaporated. The riders are one once more.

3.26pm BST

36km to go: Pogacar is safely back with the peloton. Simmons remains our lone leader, he’s around 15 seconds clear.

Tadej Pogacar gets a push start after his puncture. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

3.22pm BST

Puncture for Pogacar!

40km to go: UAE Team Emirates work awfully hard to get him back towards the peloton, which has actually been split in two.

3.13pm BST

Quinn Simmons drops Mohoric! We have a sole breakaway leader!

47km to go: Quinn Simmons drops Mohoric! The American is all alone at the tête de la course. What a strange way to do it, too, on the flat after Lauzerte, but it seems Mohoric is happy to return to the peloton behind him. A bold move from Simmons, who has a long way to go on his lonesome. The breakaway had a much better chance if it had stuck together as a four-ball.

Quinn Simons has gone on his own. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images

3.09pm BST

51km to go: Mohoric takes the point! He pips Simmons to the line. There are only two more climbs before we reach Paris.

3.05pm BST

52km to go: Simmons and Mohoric make a break for it up the narrow paved street into Lauzerte. It looks like they are going for the KOM point, but perhaps this is a longer play to create their own breakaway and take the stage.

3.01pm BST

55km to go : The breakaway quartet start the climb.

2.57pm BST

57km to go : It’s around a 1.5km climb, mostly at a touch over 6%.

2.54pm BST

62km to go : We’re approaching the first of our Category four climbs, up to Lauzerte, where there is a feverish atmosphere. Lots of Danish supporters there, apparently. Here’s a reminder of the topography to come. Fairly flat in general, but will be interesting to see if anyone attacks on those climbs.

2.42pm BST

70km to go : Those average speeds are probably down to the nervous energy within the peloton. The sprint teams don’t want this to become a breakaway stage, and so are keeping close tabs on the breakaway quartet. They’ve kept them within a minute since we left Fleurance. Currently, the gap is 57 seconds.

2.36pm BST

74km to go : Well.

2.32pm BST

77km to go : Below is particularly interesting as race organisers thought the highest average speed would be around 41km/hr. This year’s Tour could yet be the fastest in history.

2.28pm BST

84km to go: The wind is there, but it’s only around 10 knots. That’s probably not enough to be a decisive factor in this stage.

2.21pm BST

90km to go: A few answers to my question asking for this year’s favourite moment on the Tour.

From Paulo Biriani: “Seeing Chris Froome back racing in the TdF.”

Robin Lynch offers four moments, via email!

1. Little Jonie Vingegaard getting on his dad’s bike

2. The guy who nipped ahead of Van Aert on the intermediate sprint...and just kept on riding.

3. Wout’s wings celebration on stage 4 and just the sheer poetry of his utter devastation

4. Gilet-gate



That Van Aert performance on stage four was pretty special. I haven’t seen a climb like that in quite a while.

Another answer comes in from Cameron Climie: “As a Canadian, it has to be Stage 16, where Hugo Houle and Michael Woods went 1-3 (with great team tactics) to get Canada’s first Tour stage win since 1988. The recent history of Canadian cyclists at the Tour is littered with painful moments, from Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal withdrawing in 2012 after a bad crash to Svein Tuft “winning” the Lanterne Rouge a year later. So to see Houle win the stage in such commanding fashion - and with so much emotion wrapped up in it - was incredible. The buzz still hasn’t worn off.”

2.07pm BST

100km to go: Anyway, back to the stage. The breakaway quartet are around 55 seconds clear, they’ve done remarkably well to pull clear of the peloton again. You wonder how much these efforts could cost them later on.

2.02pm BST

I wonder if Emmanuel Macron is watching these protests today . The French president was in attendance to watch the finish at Hautacam … and then left in the army’s Superpuma helicopter. Ah.

1.53pm BST

The television cameras did not show the protestors , but here is a snap for you. They were campaigning to bring attention to the climate emergency. Remember folks, this is just a bicycle race.

1.43pm BST

114km to go: Cyril Barthe tries to catch the leading quartet, breaking away from the peloton. He got to within five seconds of the breakaway but was undone on an incline and has had to drop back into the peloton.

1.39pm BST

“Since the race today has been a little less than exciting so far , could we have a picture of the beautiful sunflowers you mentioned earlier on?” asks Jan Bruck via email.

Taco Van Der Hoorn with the rest of the breakaway riders, before five became four. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

1.35pm BST

122km to go: The riders reach Fleurance, which has hosted two Grand Départs, in 1977 and 1979. The peloton got as close as eight seconds to the breakaway, who take off again down the road, stretching their lead again back to 24 seconds. One of the five riders, Nils Politt, has dropped back into the peloton, so the breakaway is just four riders strong now: Quinn Simmons, Taco van der Hoorn, Mikkel Honoré, and Matej Mohoric.

As the riders leave Fleurance, there is a little tailwind, which should persist for another seven kilometres or so before another turn in the road.

1.24pm BST

What’s been your favourite moment of the Tour this year? Hard to beat this, from yesterday, in my opinion.

Email michael.butler@theguardian.com or tweet @michaelbutler18 .

1.19pm BST

132km to go: We’re in a little bit of a holding pattern at the moment. The peloton have slightly closed the gap to around 43 seconds. Not a lot else to report. Some nice sunflowers out there.

1.12pm BST

Before the départ today , Matej Mohoric (one of our breakaway riders), explained that he think it will be more of a headwind (“or a head-cross”) rather than a crosswind. That should make things easier for the peloton.

1.05pm BST

For what it’s worth , Van Aert is second in the peloton (and seventh overall) to add to his tally. Here are the results.

Result of intermediate sprint at Auch (38.4km)

1. Quinn Simmons, 20 pts

2. Nils Politt, 17 pts

3. Taco van der Hoorn, 15 pts

4. Mikkel Honoré, 13 pts

5. Matej Mohoric, 11 pts

At 1’30’’

6. Jasper Philipsen, 10 pts

7. Wout van Aert, 9 pts

8. Chris Juul Jensen, 8 pts

9. Guillaume van Keirsbulck, 7 pts

10. Chris Hamilton, 6 pts

11. Philippe Gilbert, 5 pts

12. Mathieu Burgaudeau, 4 pts

13. Nathan van Hooydonck, 3 pts

14. Michael Storer, 2 pts

15. Jonas Vingegaard, 1 pt

1.03pm BST

Quinn Simmons wins the intermediate sprint , although with Wout van Aert comfortably leading the standings for the green jersey, nobody is particularly bothered about that today.

12.53pm BST

RACE RESUMES

Huge frustration for the riders, particularly the breakaway riders who won’t be able refuel from their team’s cars. Those riders in the peloton will indeed get their fluids and snacks. With the breakaway already back underway, the peloton once again give chase. On we go.

The peloton is stopped due to a protest further ahead on the road. Photograph: Yoan Valat/EPA

12.51pm BST

The breakaway will resume racing with the same time gap: 1min20secs. It’s unclear what the protests were for.

12.49pm BST

RACE SUSPENDED DUE TO PROTESTS

The commissaires stop the race.

12.33pm BST

Not sure what the curry houses are like in the Pyrenees , but Mads Pedersen, who won stage 13, will do his best to stagger through today and get himself to Paris.

12.31pm BST

The breakaway lead is now over a minute.

12.31pm BST

A surprise not to see more riders from the sprint teams in the breakaway, as it will likely be a sprint finish come the end of the stage. Would be nice to see Peter Sagan do something.

12.24pm BST

The riders have just left Castelnau-Magnoac . We join the race around 10km in, and there has been a five-strong breakaway. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), Nils Politt (Bora–Hansgrohe), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Mikkel Honore (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) lead stage 19. They’ve got about a 50 second lead over the peloton.

We have an early breakaway. Photograph: Shutterstock

12.15pm BST

Preamble

The race is probably run. Probably. Jonas Vingegaard put another minute and four seconds onto his lead at the top of the GC standings, now at 3min26secs, leaving Tadej Pogacar for dead on Thursday in the final mountain climb in the Pyrenees. With Saturday’s time trial and the final procession into Paris on Sunday, this is PROBABLY the final chance for any sort of miraculous late development in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Stage 18 result (Lourdes-Hautacam) 1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den, Jumbo-Visma) 3h 59m 50s

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo, UAE Team-Emirates) +1:04

3. Wout van Aert (Bel, Jumbo-Visma) +2:10

4. Geraint Thomas (GB, Ineos Grenadiers) +2:54

5. David Gaudu (Fr, Groupama-FDJ) +2:58

6. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz, Astana) +3:09

7. Daniel Martínez (Col, Ineos Grenadiers) st

8. Sepp Kuss (US, Jumbo-Visma) +3:27

9. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus, Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:04

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fr, Groupama-FDJ) +4:09 General classification Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 71h 53m 34s Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) +3m 26s Geraint Thomas (Ineos) +8m 0s David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +11m 5s Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) +13m 35s Louis Meintjes (Intermarché) +13m 43s Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +14m 10s Romain Bardet (DSM) +16m 11s Aleksey Lutsenko (Astana) +20m 9s Adam Yates (Ineos) +20m 17s

You can read about Thursday’s exploits right here . Today, the 188km track between Castelnau-Magnoac is a flat one, but not without some jeopardy. There are crosswinds “all day”, according to Geraint Thomas, who lies nicely in third. The terrain will be exposed and as the riders wind north from the mountains. Make no mistake, there will be nerves. This is not done yet. Probably.