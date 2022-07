Body OKLAHOMA CITY – As COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state, the State Department of Health (OSDH) is reminding Oklahomans tools are available to help protect themselves and their loved ones. With athome, non-reportable tests readily available, it is difficult to know the full scope of current cases, however it is clear transmission has been increasing. Hospitalizations are also increasing, but fortunately at a considerably slower pace than we have seen in previous surges.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO