Relationship Advice

57 Couples From 2003 Who Were Doomed From The Start, And 31 Couples From 2003 Who Are Somehow Still Together

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

First off, couples who were dating in 2003 who definitely aren't anymore:

1. Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

3. Ricky Martin and Rebecca De Alba:

Scott Gries / Getty Images

4. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren:

David Cannon / Getty Images

5. Eric Benét and Halle Berry:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler:

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

7. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher:

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

8. Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez:

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

9. Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel:

Ray Mickshaw / WireImage / Getty Images

10. David Schwimmer and Carla Alapont:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Lance Bass and girlfriend Carrah:

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Mary-Kate Olsen and an "unidentified boyfriend":

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

13. Star Jones and Al Reynolds:

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

14. Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal:

Dave Benett / Getty Images

15. David Duchovny and Tea Leoni:

Ray Mickshaw / WireImage / Getty Images

16. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton:

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Jessica Alba and Michael Weatherly:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

18. Katie Holmes and Chris Klein:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

19. Deryck Whibley and Paris Hilton:

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Narvel Blackstock and Reba McEntire:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek:

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

22. Ashley Scott and Ashton Kutcher:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

23. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke:

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Ben Harper and Laura Dern:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Camille Grammer and Kelsey Grammer:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

26. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson:

RJ Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

27. Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

28. Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson:

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

29. Scott Foley and Jennifer Garner:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

31. Daniel Zelman and Debra Messing:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

32. Morgan Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee:

J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

33. Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

34. Britney Spears and Colin Farrell:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

35. Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz:

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

36. Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro:

L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

37. Ty Murray and Jewel:

Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

38. Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

39. Courteney Cox and David Arquette:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

40. Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise:

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

41. Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi:

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

42. Edward Norton and Salma Hayek:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

43. Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison:

Getty Images

44. Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri:

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

45. Tammy Lynn Michaels and Melissa Etheridge:

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

46. Elisha Cuthbert and Andrew Keegan:

Chris Weeks / WireImage / Getty Images

47. Coley Laffoon and Anne Heche:

Getty Images

48. Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

49. Danny Mozes and Cynthia Nixon:

Robin Platzer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

50. Madonna and Guy Ritchie:

Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

51. Usher and Chilli:

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

52. LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet:

M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images

53. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards:

Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

54. Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon:

Rune Hellestad — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

55. Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank:

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

56. Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos:

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

57. And last but not least, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt:

Steve Granitz / WireImage

And now for the couples who have been together since 2003. Truly a celeb miracle:

1. Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova:

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

2. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker:

Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. Stedman Graham and Oprah:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith:

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

5. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick:

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

6. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

7. Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore:

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford:

Arun Nevader / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. Carey Hart and Pink:

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

10. Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof:

Getty Images

11. Meryl Streep and Don Gummer:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall:

Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern:

Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. David Furnish and Elton John:

Kmazur / WireImage for Rogers & Cowan / Getty Images

15. Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks:

Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

16. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.:

Kmazur / Getty Images

17. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy:

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

18. Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo:

George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

19. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Victoria and David Beckham:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

21. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell:

Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22. Sting and Trudie Styler:

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

23. Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman:

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Pauletta and Denzel Washington:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen:

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox:

Kmazur / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli / Getty Images

27. Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

28. Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas:

Lalo Yasky / WireImage / Getty Images

31. And last but not least, Jen and Ben:

I know they broke up and got back together...I just wanted to include them on this list!

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

