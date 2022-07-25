EU legal action over Northern Ireland protocol is ‘disappointing’, says UK — Brexit live

The UK government has said that they are “disappointed” that the European Commission has launched new legal action against the UK.

They said that a “legal dispute is in nobody’s interest” and “will not fix the problems facing the people and businesses of Northern Ireland.”

Earlier this afternoon, the European Union launched legal action against the UK over failures to comply with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol in a further souring of relations.

The European Commission triggered four new infringement procedures on Friday. They said that it had been forced to act because the UK had failed to take part in “meaningful discussion” over the Northern Ireland protocol since February.

The commission accused the UK of failing to comply with customs requirements and not imposing EU rules on VAT for e-commerce.

The move will increase the heat on Liz Truss, who as foreign secretary has had oversight of the negotiations with Brussels.