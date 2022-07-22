ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Schlumberger lifts revenue forecast as oilfield activity picks up

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViLLO_0goqMUeb00

July 22 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) on Friday raised its annual revenue forecast after beating analysts' second-quarter earnings expectations, buoyed by higher demand for its oilfield services and equipment.

The company has benefited from a boost in activity driven by stronger oil and gas prices. Global crude prices hovered above $100 per barrel last quarter, fuelled by tight supplies following Western sanctions on Russia, a major producer, and as energy consumption returned to near pre-pandemic levels.

"Despite near-term concerns of a global economic slowdown, the combination of energy security, favorable breakeven price and the urgency to grow long-term oil and gas production capacity will continue to support strong upstream E&P spending growth, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

He pointed to an acceleration of investments in international markets, including what he called an "early cycle of growth in the Middle East" as well as an uptick in its offshore business.

On a per share basis, Schlumberger reported earnings of 50 cents, compared with analysts' average estimate of 40 cents, IBES data from Refinitiv showed, the highest level since 2015.

Core earnings are expected to grow by 25% this year versus 2021, the company said.

Schlumberger's shares were up more than 6% to $35.65 in early trading.

Schlumberger's upbeat outlook follows a mixed quarter from the world's largest oilfield service providers. Baker Hughes warned that the demand outlook for the next 12 to 18 months was "deteriorating" while Halliburton Co (HAL.N) predicted "multiple years" of increased activity.

Schlumberger said it now expects a high-teens percentage rise in revenue for 2022, which would be at least $27 billion. It had previously anticipated mid-teens growth.

The company reported net income of $959 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $431 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenues of $6.8 billion also beat Wall Street forecasts of $6.28 billion, according to IBES data. International sales were up 12% from the previous quarter, while revenue in North America jumped 20%.

"Solid release all around, with results outpacing expectations," analysts for investment firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co wrote in a note on Friday.

Schlumberger in the second quarter sold a large portion of its shares in Liberty Oilfield Services, bringing its holdings to 12%, down from a 37% stake in 2021. That sale generated $430 million in net proceeds, Schlumberger Chief Financial Officer Stephane Biguet said, adding that the company may continue to monetize that stake.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Jason Neely and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FedEx to suspend Sunday deliveries in some U.S. markets

July 21 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Thursday it is suspending Sunday delivery operations in some low-density, rural U.S. markets starting from Aug. 15. The U.S. delivery giant said the move will increase the efficiency of its Ground unit which handles the bulk of the company's e-commerce home deliveries and reach nearly 80% of the U.S. population on Sundays.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The heat is on for energy firms as high prices send profits soaring

Hapless bloke in cream woolly jumper and 1980s moustache dashes out of the village pub, knocks over a postman on a bicycle, and enthusiastically endorses British Gas shares. This much-remembered scene came from the 1986 Tell Sid TV advertising campaign, which encouraged the public to buy into the energy supplier’s privatisation, and its echoes will reverberate this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

ABB Earnings Recap: A Bright Future Ahead

Revenue dropped, but ABB is seeing a steady increase in new orders. China's lockdowns and a strong dollar will be headwinds for a while. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schlumberger#Oilfield#Russia#Energy Security#Halliburton#Ibes#Refinitiv
International Business Times

Oil Steady As Market Juggles Fed Hike With Supply Fears

Oil prices were relatively steady on Monday as the market balanced supply fears with expectations that rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 27 cents, or 0.26%, to $103.47 a barrel by 0909 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.08%, to $94.78 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Danaher, Tesla, AT&T and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Danaher – Shares of the medical conglomerate jumped more than 9% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its most recent quarter, citing higher sales that helped offset an increase in its expenses. Danaher posted adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion, compared to expected earnings of $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stellar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq Composite is currently 25% off its high, creating a buying opportunity for patient investors. Roku is well-positioned to dominate the connected television ad industry. Block’s integration of Afterpay should supercharge its Square and Cash App ecosystems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slump As Stockpiles And Rate Hikes Stoke Demand Fears

Oil prices fell by more than $5 on Thursday after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles and an ECB rate hike stoked demand worries and returning oil supply from Libya eased supply concerns. Brent crude futures lost $3.88, or 3.6%, to $103.04 a barrel by 1224 GMT after slipping 0.4% in the...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Stocks All Dropped Monday

Tesla's growing success is becoming a headache for these early-stage EV companies. Lucid announced new executives to lead its global push. Charging network companies may have to battle Tesla domestically if it opens its Supercharger network to non-Tesla owners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

507K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy