Hot, humid Saturday; heat advisory in effect through Sunday night

WHAT'S NEW: Hot and humid Saturday.

WHAT'S NEXT : White Plains could rival the daily record high of 95 degrees on Sunday. We're forecasting 96. The heat wave ends after Monday with storms. Still warm, but out of the 90s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Saturday will be hot and humid. A heat advisory is in place through Sunday night.



FORECAST :



OVERNIGHT: HEAT ALERT - A few storms early otherwise turning mostly clear and humid . Lows around 73.



SATURDAY: HEAT ALERT - Mainly sunny. Hot and humid - highs around 94. Lows around 75.



SUNDAY: HEAT ALERT - Sun and clouds - hot and humid - chance for a late-day shower or storm. Record-high temperatures expected. Highs around 96. Feels like 100. Lows around 76.



MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - It's possible that the heat wave ends. Scattered showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90 degrees. Lows around 70.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates