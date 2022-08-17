ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQI63_0goplLqo00

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.

See: Inflation is Sending Food Costs Sky High — Here’s How To Save
Find: Looking To Diversify In A Bear Market? Consider These 5 Alternative Investments

That was the biggest increase in 43 years and even outpaced the overall inflation rate of 9.1%, Supermarket News reported.

This year’s spike in food prices makes a challenging environment even more challenging for Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps. Although SNAP benefits are adjusted each year for inflation, the current fiscal year cost-of-living adjustment is based on 2021 prices — which were much lower than they are now.

SNAP is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help low-income Americans purchase food. According to the USDA website, the agency adjusts SNAP maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each fiscal year, which runs from October 1 through July 1. The changes are based on changes in the cost of living, or the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living.

The USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan calculates the cost of a market basket for a family of four. TFP is an estimate by the USDA of how much it costs to provide nutritious, low-cost meals for a household. Maximum allotments are calculated from this cost every June. That means the COLA for fiscal year 2023 will be based on June 2022 prices.

The calculation takes economies of scale into account, which means households of one to three people get slightly more per person than households of four. Households larger than four people get even less per person.

Income eligibility standards are set by law, with gross monthly income limits set at 130% of the poverty level for the household size. For the USDA’s purposes, “gross income” means a household’s total, non-excluded income before any deductions have been made. Net monthly income limits are set at 100% of poverty. Net income means gross income minus allowable deductions.

From 2013 to 2019, total yearly SNAP benefit payments declined at an average rate of 6.5% a year, according to USA Facts.org. Benefits rose 32% from 2019 to 2020, partly because of increases tied to COVID-19 assistance. Inflation has moved payments higher the last two fiscal years, but even the higher payments could not keep pace with rising consumer prices.

For fiscal year 2022, the maximum SNAP allotment for almost all Americans ranges from $835 a month for a household of four to $1,504 a month for a household of eight, with $188 a month allotted for each additional member above eight. That compares to fiscal year 2021 maximum allotments of $782 for a household of four and $1,408 a month for a household of eight, with $176 a month allotted to each additional member.

Based on those figures, the maximum for a household of four is about 6.8% higher in fiscal 2022 than it was in fiscal 2021 — which is not nearly enough to keep pace with the current food inflation rate.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Explore: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Maximum and minimum allotments are higher for residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Virgin Islands than they are for residents of the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Comments / 58

Beverly Presn
16d ago

we need more food stamps and another stimulus check because EVERYTHING IS HIGH EVERYTHING AND SONE PEOPLE REALLY NEED IT A SINGLE PERSON LIKE MYSELF WITHOUT KIDS IS SUFFERING TOO THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING IM WAITING ON SSDI TO START AND BELIEVE ME ITS HARD FOR ME SO I KNOW ITS HARDER FIR THOSE LIKE ME WITH KIDS I PRAY THE WORLD'S SITUATION I WANT TO BELIEVE ITS GOING YO GET BETTER

Reply(6)
14
userOHIO40
26d ago

What about giving some free food and stuff to those that are working and trying to get by.

Reply(5)
34
Og ness
24d ago

fr because food so high now them Lil foodstamps they giving really isn't enough for the families with kids

Reply(3)
18
Related
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Cadrene Heslop

Food Stamp Program For Seniors

Experts say many senior citizens are not using all the funding resources available. Thus, millions of dollars provided for older people do not get used. This scenario happens every year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Food Stamps#Food Prices#Adjusted Gross Income#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Will Food Stamps Increase#Supermarket News#Americans
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Morristown Minute

Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits

Food assistance benefits are now available to eligible parents of children under 6; eligible parents of school-aged children will receive benefits in September. Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman yesterday announced the Department is delivering Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits to children under age 6 and will be sending benefits to school-age children in September.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
181K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy