Travel tech firm Mondee to move HQ to Texas

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Mason, innovator of the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated smart devices, today announced the appointment of Phil Moon as CFO and Bernard Richardson as VP of Operations. These new hires to the leadership team will enable the company to expertly scale operations to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for its products and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005262/en/ “To fuel the next phase of growth at Mason, we are investing in leaders who bring the wisdom of their industry experience to help scale every aspect of our business quickly and strategically,” said Nancy Xiao, CEO of Mason. “Phil and Bernard’s expertise in finance and operations and supply chain, respectively, will help us harness Mason’s momentum to reach new heights.”

