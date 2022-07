SPEARFISH — If you looked at the Black Hills Pioneer’s Photo of the Day, credit for many of the beautiful sunrise photographs, you would see credit given to Jon Larsen, a Spearfish man who shared his photos. And many of those photos were taken at Coxes Lake, looking east toward the cottonwood trees lining the banks amid the colorful pallet of morning.

