Lancaster, PA

Enjoy tasty treats at Lancaster Central Market | Travel Smart

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANCASTER, Pa. — Whether it's dinner outside or a snack in a park, there's no better way to celebrate summer than to get out and enjoy good food. Right in the heart of downtown Lancaster is the Central Market, a beautiful brick building that local vendors have called home since 1889....

Melissa Frost

Where to Get Tasty Mexican Food in Lancaster [Food & Drink]

Personally, the best Mexican food I've found in Lancaster is on wheels and they go by the name Walk-O Taco. The masterminds behind this food truck are offering traditional Mexican food in a portable brown bag filled with crunchy deliciousness. It's simple, affordable and delicious. But since you never really know far in advance where this truck will show up, I'm focusing on highlighting some of the county's brick-and-mortar restaurants today.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Molly's Courthouse Café changes hands, becomes Harmony Café

YORK, Pa. — A downtown York coffee staple received a makeover in preparation for new ownership. Harmony Café, previously known as Molly's Courtyard Café, is set to re-open next week. Robert Thomas bought the coffee shop from the previous owner when she decided to focus on her...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

66th annual Lebanon Area Fair showcases local agriculture

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — One could measure the Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers: 60,000 visitors, 9,000 pounds of French fries, 8,000 exhibits, 2,500 hot dogs, 600 pounds of bologna, and more than 300 cows. But the fair’s true measure, according to organizers, is the pride of showcasing Lebanon County’s...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Lancaster City at Night: 3 Characteristic Bars Worth a Visit

The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Mechanicsburg living facility celebrates grandmothers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, July 23 was National Gorgeous Grandma Day. The Bridges at Bent Creek in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County wanted to make sure all of the grandmas living there felt special. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

York fair stays open in crazy heat wave

It is hot, that's for sure, but there is a lot to do at the York State Fair — the rides, the daredevils, the food and games. There are traditional state fair rides, the merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, flying elephants for the little ones and the little rubber ducks. There...
YORK, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Celebrate 50 Years with Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
LANCASTER, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Two Fourteen Is an Exceptional Dining Experience in Media

Recently revamped, Media’s classy Two Fourteen is yet another culinary hotspot brought to the area by two Main Line restaurateurs. A pair of well-respected, multitalented restaurateurs have joined forces to bring yet another exceptional dining experience to Media. With La Belle Epoque, Tap 24 and Sterling Pig already under his belt, Loïc Barnieu has partnered with House’s Mike Hackett, transforming the former Diego’s Cantina & Tequila Bar into Two Fourteen (its name is its address).
MEDIA, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Dillsburg

Located in York County, Dillsburg is anything but dull. From good eats to family-friendly activities, Dillsburg makes it easy to get out of the house for a fun-filled day. Check out some of our favorites for your next trip’s itinerary. Range End Golf Club. Add Range End Golf Club...
DILLSBURG, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 great places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia

There are plenty of places to get soft pretzels in Philadelphia, but these are four of our favorites for the salty treat. 1. Center City Pretzel Co.Why it stands out: Center City's soft pretzels are kosher and peanut and dairy free.Address: 816 Washington Ave.Hours: Monday-Friday 6-11am, Saturdays 6-10am. Photo courtesy of Center City Pretzel Co. 2. Rowhome CoffeeWhy it stands out: Rowhome serves soft pretzel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.Pine Street location: 2536 Pine St., open Monday-Friday 7am-4:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-4:30pm.Front Street location: 2152 North Front St., open Monday-Friday 7am-2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday 8am-3:30pm. Photo courtesy of Lauren Maiale/@largars_grubs3. Miller's TwistWhy it stands out: Located inside of Reading Terminal Market, Miller's is home to the "Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel."Address: 51 N. 12th St.Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8am-3:30pm, Thursday-Saturday 8am-5pm. 4. Pretzel WorkzWhy it stands out: Located in South Philly, Pretzel Workz serves soft pretzels with just about any meal you can imagine, from pepperoni pizza to jerk chicken and Cajun salmon fondue. Address: 1250 Point Breeze Ave.Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 1-10pm, Sunday 1-8pm. Photo courtesy of Pretzel Workz
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

'Car Mania' antique auto show held in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Antique Automobile Club of America showed off its new national headquarters while hosting an auto show. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Its Carmania! Free coffee and donuts were given to...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Weekend events in the Midstate: July 23 & 24

(WHTM) — The weekend of July 23 and 24 is full of fun activities and events for all ages. Here’s a list for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in the Midstate. If you’re in Harrisburg and want to run/walk for a good cause, look into joining the Prince Hall Shriners Health Walk at the Capitol Complex in Downtown Harrisburg! Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for an adult team, and $15 for individual adults. The event helps promote education and awareness regarding diseases and health conditions that affect communities of color. The event will feature a three mile walk/run that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Wich Way Sandwiches (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Be aware of hot playground equipment as temperatures rise

YORK, Pa. — Warm temperatures may be a good time to bring the kids to the playground… but not when it's too hot outside. Playground equipment is mainly made out of metal and plastic, two materials that when exposed to extremely hot temperatures can be dangerous to anyone who makes direct contact.
YORK, PA
