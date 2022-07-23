ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU launches four new legal actions against UK government for breaking Northern Ireland protocol

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEJRm_0goofV4F00

The European Commission has launched four new legal actions against the UK government for breaking parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.

The so-called “infringement procedures” were announced on Friday and are in addition to others announced on 15 June this year.

Brussels says the UK is failing to impose the right customs checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, which it says could help smugglers trying to breach export EU controls.

The other three breaches relate to the UK not properly implementing EU rules on excise duty collection, VAT for e-commerce, and alcohol duty – which the Commission says poses a “fiscal risk” to the bloc and could cost it money.

The three infringement cases previously opened and escalated in June related to certification of agricultural products, so-called "sanitary and phytosanitary" checks on food, and failing to provide the EU with the right statistics as agreed under the Brexit deal.

The European Commission first mooted legal action against the UK in March 2021 but put the process on hold while it worked with the UK to come to a solution.

The UK says the deal it signed up to is affecting trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and that it needs to be changed. While the Northern Ireland protocol has public support overall, it has upset some unionists who take issue with the new barriers to trade between GB and NI.

“Despite repeated calls by the European parliament, the 27 EU Member States and the European Commission to implement the protocol, the UK government has failed to do so,” the Commission said in a statement.

“In a spirit of constructive cooperation, the Commission refrained from launching certain infringement procedures for over a year to create the space to look for joint solutions with the UK. However, the UK’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussion since last February and the continued passage of the Northern Ireland protocol bill through the UK parliament go directly against this spirit.

“The aim of these infringement procedures is to secure compliance with the protocol in a number of key areas. This compliance is essential for Northern Ireland to continue to benefit from its privileged access to the European single market, and is necessary to protect the health, security and safety of EU citizens as well as the integrity of the single market.”

It comes after the Treasury admitted on Thursday that the Brexit divorce bill had climbed to £42.5bn, around a £10bn increase on the figure calculated by the Office for Budget Responsibility when Britain left the bloc. The increase was largely due to an increase in pension liabilities for EU officials that the UK has agreed to pay.

The move provoked anger in Westminster, which is currently fixated on a Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson. Lord Frost, who personally negotiated the Brexit agreement but has since turned into one of its most vocal critics, said: "Those who still think that the [European Court of Justice's] role in Northern Ireland is just a theoretical or ideological issue may want to think again."

A spokesperson for the Rishi Sunak campaign said: “The European Commission is interfering with our sovereign right to control our own e-commerce rules and set out our own taxes.

“As a believer in Brexit from the beginning, Rishi has been clear that he would continue with the Northern Ireland protocol bill until and unless the EU says it is willing to come to the table to re-negotiate the contents of the protocol.

“Based on what we’ve seen today the Commission is committed to taking petty and unwelcome steps that infringe our sovereign rights rather than addressing the real issues of the protocol.”

Will the next PM be able to solve the Northern Ireland issue? Register for a free ticket to The Independent’s Brexit panel event, hosted by John Rentoul, here.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

The heat is on for energy firms as high prices send profits soaring

Hapless bloke in cream woolly jumper and 1980s moustache dashes out of the village pub, knocks over a postman on a bicycle, and enthusiastically endorses British Gas shares. This much-remembered scene came from the 1986 Tell Sid TV advertising campaign, which encouraged the public to buy into the energy supplier’s privatisation, and its echoes will reverberate this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak says he is underdog in PM race as ‘forces that be’ want Truss

Rishi Sunak has positioned himself as the underdog in the Conservative leadership race, claiming the “forces that be” want Liz Truss to be the next prime minister. Addressing a crowd in Grantham on Saturday, the Lincolnshire home town of Margaret Thatcher, Sunak declared “have no doubt, I am the underdog” and suggested that Conservative party powers want the race to be “a coronation” for Truss.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#The European Commission
The Independent

Volodymyr Zelensky hopes ‘friend of Ukraine’ Boris Johnson will have political future

Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not want Boris Johnson to “disappear” from politics as he is a “big friend of Ukraine.”“I want him to be somewhere in politics, in a position to be someone. I don’t want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people,” the Ukrainian president said.During his interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Zelensky added: “I am sure that whatever position he is going to take, he is always going to be with Ukraine. This is from the heart.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Russia ‘has definitively lost initiative’ in battle for Donbas

Russia has “definitively” lost the initiative in the battle for the Donbas in Ukraine, according to western officials.Moscow will not take the eastern industrial heartland in the “immediate future”, one official said, but “they are not just going to give up and go home”.They said there has been “wax and wane” in the war in Ukraine, and Russia has the capacity to “adapt and adjust what they are doing”.Earlier this month, western officials said the sustainability of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine was “challenging”, with Moscow making “genuine headway” on the objective it claimed was the rationale for the invasion –...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Obituary: David Trimble, Northern Ireland's first first minister

Lord Trimble's decision to back the Good Friday Agreement was a defining moment in his political career. The then Ulster Unionist leader earned a place on the world stage, mixing with presidents and prime ministers. He and the then Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader, John Hume, were awarded...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish ministers given 'inaccurate' blood scandal briefing

Scottish ministers were given an inaccurate briefing on the infected blood scandal, an inquiry has heard. In 2005, the Scottish health minister was given a "line to take" that a review into who received infected blood products began in the early 1990s. However, former senior medical officer Prof Aileen Keel...
HEALTH
The Independent

Prehistoric Europeans drank milk long before humans could digest lactose – study

Prehistoric people in Europe were drinking milk thousands of years before humans evolved the genetic ability to digest lactose, new research suggests.Lactose is a type of sugar found in milk, and until now it had been assumed that lactose tolerance emerged because it allowed people to consume more milk and dairy products.But the new research indicates that famine and exposure to infectious disease best explains the evolution of our ability to consume milk and other non-fermented dairy products.Most European adults today can drink milk without discomfort, but it is thought that two thirds of adults in the world – and...
MILK
Billboard

Labels Given Preliminary All Clear as UK Regulator Says Streaming Biz Working Well For Consumers

LONDON — The U.K. competition regulator has said the major labels’ dominance of the streaming business is not holding back artists and that the market is “on balance” delivering good outcomes for consumers. However, the regulator warned that it would be concerned if the three major labels or music streaming services began to make “sustained and substantial excess profits” — or if future acquisitions and mergers led to a substantial lessening of competition.
MUSIC
The Independent

Train strikes - live: Drivers at nine rail companies announce new walkout in August

Train drivers at nine rail companies have announced a new strike in August as a dispute causing travel chaos across the country deepens.Aslef announced its members will walk out on Saturday, 13 August, saying the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living.The announcement was made as strikes by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association crippled services on Wednesday, with only around one in five trains running and some areas having none at all.All passengers have been warned to complete any...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ireland to get two new data protection commissioners

Two new data protection commissioners are to be appointed to help tackle the “increased working burden and investigative complexity” faced by Ireland’s data watchdog. The current commissioner Helen Dixon is to be appointed chairwoman of the Data Protection Commission (DPC), as part of the plan that received Cabinet approval on Wednesday.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy