The Marvels #12 - Part Twelve: "What Happens Now"

Gamespot
 3 days ago

With the final truths revealed, the Marvels face an unimaginably...

comicvine.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Astro City Metrobook #1 - Volume 1

A hero dreams of flight. An alien spy prepares for invasion. A young man is mentored by a hero with dark secrets. A street criminal discovers a hero's identity. And much, much more. Step into a world of heroes and see them from a whole different perspective. These are the multiple-award-winning stories that began the epic series and changed how we think about superheroes.
COMICS
Gamespot

Marvel's X-Men '97 Coming In 2023, Season 2 Announced

For many millennials, X-Men: The Animated Series was the first introduction to Marvel characters and storytelling. The catchy theme song and cool powers caught our imagination, and the show ran for five seasons. And next year, they're coming back via new episodes on Disney+. X-Men '97 will land on the...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

San Diego Comic-Con 2022's Best Cosplay, From Slasher Movie Killers to Stranger Things Fan-Favorites

Sure, the main event of San Diego Comic-Con is all of the cool trailers, movie, and TV news that gets revealed throughout the four-day event in various panels. What's not to love about getting a full Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer? Still, you can't forget about the cosplay. The cosplay at each Comic-Con ranges from last-minute homemade builds to over-the-top creations of beloved comic book, anime, movie, and TV characters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gamespot

Fantastic 4 Gets Phase 6 Release Date At Comic-Con

Back in 2019 during the initial Phase 4 reveals, it was teased at the end that the Fantastic Four are finally coming home to Marvel Studios. With the pandemic, timelines got skewed and projects were moved or put on hold entirely. We now know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will end Phase 4, but also what to expect from Phase 5, such as Daredevil: Reborn and Blade.
MOVIES
Gamespot

She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Gamespot

Marvel Zombies Disney Plus Series' First Details Shared At Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has shared new information about its upcoming series adaptation of the five-issue limited run of Marvel Zombie comics. Marvel Studios head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum joined head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to discuss the series and also shared concept art. The...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Road Draftsman

Sign In to follow. Follow Road Draftsman, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #1

Returned from their adventures on a secret island, Hellboy and the Professor move with the B.P.R.D. from New Mexico to Connecticut. The relocation is tough on Hellboy: is he just homesick, or have scrambled memories from the island gripped the supernatural whippersnapper? Meanwhile, word of Hellboy's survival has also reached an unknown enemy, who failed to kill him once before but is determined not be foiled again . . .
TV SERIES
Gamespot

22 Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Character Posters Debuted At Comic-Con 2022, Check Them All Out

Thus far, there's been so much mystery surrounding the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Thankfully, with the show's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the veil has been lifted. Not only did we get a panel with the show's massive cast, but there was also an extended trailer released, alongside 22 brand-new character posters.
COMICS
Gamespot

Jordan Peele's Nope Is No.1 At The Us Box Office

Writer and director Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope, earned $44 million at the US box office over the weekend, setting a new record for a completely original film opening since Once Upon a Time In Hollywood's $41 million gross in 2019. The figure did fall short of Peele's previous film,...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Town Where Meteor Falls: Ghosts from the Past

Sign In to follow. Follow Town Where Meteor Falls: Ghosts from the Past, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

