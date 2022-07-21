The Marvels #12 - Part Twelve: "What Happens Now"

A hero dreams of flight. An alien spy prepares for invasion. A young man is mentored by a hero with dark secrets. A street criminal discovers a hero's identity. And much, much more. Step into a world of heroes and see them from a whole different perspective. These are the multiple-award-winning stories that began the epic series and changed how we think about superheroes.
For many millennials, X-Men: The Animated Series was the first introduction to Marvel characters and storytelling. The catchy theme song and cool powers caught our imagination, and the show ran for five seasons. And next year, they're coming back via new episodes on Disney+. X-Men '97 will land on the...
Sure, the main event of San Diego Comic-Con is all of the cool trailers, movie, and TV news that gets revealed throughout the four-day event in various panels. What's not to love about getting a full Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer? Still, you can't forget about the cosplay. The cosplay at each Comic-Con ranges from last-minute homemade builds to over-the-top creations of beloved comic book, anime, movie, and TV characters.
Back in 2019 during the initial Phase 4 reveals, it was teased at the end that the Fantastic Four are finally coming home to Marvel Studios. With the pandemic, timelines got skewed and projects were moved or put on hold entirely. We now know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will end Phase 4, but also what to expect from Phase 5, such as Daredevil: Reborn and Blade.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
Comic-Con is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, and over the course of the July 22 weekend, there will be plenty of announcements about your favorite TV shows and movies. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Lord of the Rings to Beavis and Butt-Head, there's a lot to keep track of.
At The Sandman panel at SDCC 2022, Netflix debuted a full-length trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series, which will release in less than a month.. The live-action adaptation of The Sandman has been a long time coming; plans to bring Dream's (or Morpheus')...
At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has shared new information about its upcoming series adaptation of the five-issue limited run of Marvel Zombie comics. Marvel Studios head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum joined head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to discuss the series and also shared concept art. The...
During The Gray Man's press tour, Ryan Gosling responded to rumors that he was approached to play the MCU's Nova were false--though revealed he would want to play Ghost Rider. To which, out at Comic-Con, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said he'd "love to find a place" for Gosling in the MCU.
Like the precious One Ring that routinely eludes him, Gollum will have to wait a little longer for his starring role. Daedalic Entertainment has announced a delay for upcoming stealth-action game The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. Gollum's new adventure was originally set to launch on September 1, one day...
“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
Returned from their adventures on a secret island, Hellboy and the Professor move with the B.P.R.D. from New Mexico to Connecticut. The relocation is tough on Hellboy: is he just homesick, or have scrambled memories from the island gripped the supernatural whippersnapper? Meanwhile, word of Hellboy's survival has also reached an unknown enemy, who failed to kill him once before but is determined not be foiled again . . .
The annual San Diego Comic-Con was held this weekend between July 21 and July 24. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Lupita Nyong'o and Regé-Jean Page, attended. They also wore standout fashion, as did Jameela Jamil, Lucy Liu, and more.
Thus far, there's been so much mystery surrounding the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Thankfully, with the show's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the veil has been lifted. Not only did we get a panel with the show's massive cast, but there was also an extended trailer released, alongside 22 brand-new character posters.
Writer and director Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope, earned $44 million at the US box office over the weekend, setting a new record for a completely original film opening since Once Upon a Time In Hollywood's $41 million gross in 2019. The figure did fall short of Peele's previous film,...
Comments / 0