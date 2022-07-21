Fire on 77th Street in Bensonhurst

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The FDNY extinguished a brush fire that ignited deep in an area of La Tourette Golf Course off of Forest Hill Road in New Springville on Sunday evening. “It’s a small area of brush; accessing it was the hardest part,” said an FDNY official of...
NEW YORK -- The owner of a diner that has been around for almost 50 years in Brooklyn is picking up the pieces after the restaurant was burglarized early Saturday morning.A burnt shell is what is left of the ATM located in the entry way of Brooklyn Eats after it caught on fire during a botched burglary."They proceeded to take out a blowtorch and try to open up the ATM, which ... they couldn't do it, but they burned the plastic of the ATM, which caught on fire," general manager Georgios Papadopoulos told CBS2's Thalia Perez.Surveillance cameras caught two suspects...
Residents on 70th Street and 20th Avenue in Bensonhurst were surprised to see the overturned on their street around 7:30 pm tonight. (See Videos) Thankfully, the driver was not trapped inside, but the driver also did not stay at the scene. Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments »
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 42-year-old man drowned in the Hudson River after he fell off a boat as it was docking at a marina in Englewood Cliffs, according to police. Onlookers at the Englewood Marina in Palisades Interstate Park tried unsuccessfully to rescue the man around 8:45 p.m., and by the time emergency responders arrived it was too late, officials said.
NEW YORK -- One person was hurt when a car slammed into a garage Monday on Staten Island. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the corner of Sleight Avenue and Hylan Boulevard.Chopper 2 was overhead as firefighters worked to secure the garage before removing the car. The FDNY said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. There was no word on what caused the crash.
A man was seen sitting on the ledge of a twelve-story Upper West Side building early Saturday morning. The incident took place at 2268 Broadway, between 81st and 82nd streets. The residential portion of the building has an address of 219 West 81st Street. It’s also known as the Avonova, an upscale condominium.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was found dead Saturday night at her Brooklyn home, authorities said. Cops were called to 361 East 45th Street in East Flatbush with reports of a possible assault around 7:23 p.m. Inside the house, officers found 77-year-old Elenora Bernard with bruising and...
A 77-year-old woman, the mother of a former candidate Brooklyn borough president, was found beaten to death in Brooklyn, authorities said Sunday. First responders were dispatched for a possible assault inside a residence on East 45th Street near Linden Boulevard in the Flatbush section late Saturday. Police found Elenora Bernard...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for three people in connection to two Staten Island robberies. Police said three unidentified males approached a 35-year-old man and displayed a firearm before forcibly removing an iPhone and book...
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Queens’ Corona neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Two people were hit around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 41st Avenue and 104th Street, officials said. One of the victims was shot four...
Two people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according to the NYPD. Authorities said 35-year-old James Johnson was gunned down in front...
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A suspect is wanted for forcibly touching a 20-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station on Saturday morning, police said. Around 6 a.m., the victim was inside of the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when the attacker approached her from behind, authorities said.
A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD promoted on social media the confiscation of what it categorized as an air rifle on the West Shore of Staten Island. A photo attached to a tweet from the 121st Precinct shows an Orbeez water bead blaster rifle. Orbeez refers to the water gel...
Around 2:30am on Friday a Greenwich Police patrol officer spotted two males hiding behind a parked car on South Water Street in Byram. Both subjects started to run away, but the officer was able to detain one of them. Additional officers immediately responded to the area. Shortly thereafter, another officer...
