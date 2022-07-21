ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Injuries in 4-Car Crash on Route 9

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – No one was injured in a 4-car crash on Route 9 Wednesday evening in Framingham, said police. The...

