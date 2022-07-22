Driver killed in fiery Lexus crash that closed stretch of I-95 in Miami-Dade

One person was killed in a fiery crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Friday through the morning rush hour. Florida Highway Patrol

One person was killed in a fiery crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Friday through the morning rush hour.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes in the area of Northwest 103rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A stretch of the road, including the express lanes, were closed for the investigation and clean-up. The road reopened at 9:40 a.m.

A driver in a silver Lexus sedan lost control and drove through a guardrail, off the road and onto a grassy area, where the car then caught fire, troopers said. The driver became trapped in the Lexus and died.