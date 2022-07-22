HCA Healthcare maintains 2022 forecast after better-than-feared quarter

July 22 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare (HCA.N) beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and reiterated its full-year outlook for earnings on Friday, easing concerns that an acute nursing shortage would crimp the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator.

The unchanged forecast lifted HCA's shares up 15% and boosted shares of rivals Universal Health Services (UHS.N), Community Health Systems (CYH.N) and Tenet Healthcare (THC.N) between 3% and 15%.

HCA and other hospital operators have seen profits under pressure from heightened labor costs as they grappled with an acute shortage of nurses and other healthcare staff during the pandemic.

The company said labor costs improved in the second quarter from the first, as it was able to cut down on the use of contract labor such as temporary nurses with COVID cases easing from a record surge in January.

"It (contract labor cost) was at a peak high in the first quarter really due to the COVID services," Chief Financial Officer William Rutherford said on a conference call with analysts.

"Over the course of the year, we'll continue to see hopefully a reduction in the utilization of that contract labor."

The company's decision to keep its guidance unchanged as well as upbeat earnings from Tenet Healthcare (THC.N) a day earlier eased concerns about labor costs.

The rally in HCA's shares likely reflects some relief that its results "appear to be tracking towards the lowered 2022 expectations that it set out last quarter, instead of the situation getting worse," Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback said.

HCA had cut its 2022 profit per share forecast to between $16.40 and $17.60 in April.

The company's COVID admissions dropped 70% in the second quarter from the preceding quarter but strong demand in emergency room visits helped boost revenue.

On an adjusted basis, HCA earned $4.21 per share in the quarter ended June 30, topping estimates of $3.70.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

