Juvenile arrested accused of attacking stepparent and police in Paris

Thursday morning at 7:00, officers responded to a shoplifter in the 1300-block of Clarksville, where a white male wearing an olive green shirt had stuffed items in his pants and left on a bicycle, headed eastbound. Police stopped Tristan Wayne Whitaker, 18, of Detroit, in the 1600-block of Clarksville and removed the stolen items. He also had methamphetamine, several pills, and other drug paraphernalia in his backpack. They charged Whitaker with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Class “C” Theft, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They booked Whitaker into the Paris Police Department Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO