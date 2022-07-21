ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Juvenile arrested accused of attacking stepparent and police in Paris

By KXII Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, Texas (KXII) - A juvenile was arrested accused of assaulting his stepfather and police in Paris Wednesday night. Officers responded to the complaint of a family disturbance on 1700 block...

