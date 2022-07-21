‘This is just not right’, family seeking answers after 2 teens shot and killed in Gwinnett County

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two families are hurt and wondering what happened after two teens were shot and killed.

Police say they were called to Lake Drive in Gwinnett County near Norris Lake in Snellville at 12:30 a.m. and found 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds dead from gunshot wounds..

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke to Debra McCoy, the mother of Reynolds. McCoy says her son was just a good kid.

“He helped everybody. He was funny, he was sweet, he was caring, he was just a kid, a good kid,” she said.

McCoy also says the two victims were best friends.

“From the minute they met it was, that was it, they were brothers,” McCoy said.

A neighbor next to the park on Norris Lake says he heard about a dozen gun shots around 12:30 Thursday morning.

He didn’t want to show his face or be identified, but told Channel 2 Action News he heard a girl screaming then went back inside to call police.

“After I called 911 I got my wife to see if we could do CPR, but it was too late. They were dead,” he said.

Gwinnett police are investigating the double murder, but have not released a possible motive or description of the gunmen.

“If anyone has any information, please for the love of God help us figure this out because this is just not right and what if it’s your kid next time?,” McCoy said.

Anyone who can help is urged to call the Gwinnett Police Department.

