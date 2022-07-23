HEAT ALERT: Dangerous heat lingers into the weekend before storms bring relief

WHAT'S NEW: The heat wave continues across parts of Long Island with more 90 degree readings. Heat and humidity for the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures stay in the 90s through the weekend with sunny skies. Heat Advisory continues for feels like temperatures as hot as 102 degrees. Storms late Monday into Monday night will bring a relief to the heat wave next week.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says humid and hot weather continues this weekend before storms bring relief.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and humid. Lows near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunrise: 5:41

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 8:16.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 92. Lows near 76.

MONDAY: Hot and humid with sun and clouds. Chance for scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon into Monday night. Storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs near 88. Lows near 72.

TUESDAY: Chance for early showers followed by sun and clouds. Not as hot. Highs near 84. Lows near 71.